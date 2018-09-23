GOP strategist on allegations against Brett Kavanaugh

More
George Stephanopoulos interviews Sara Fagen, a Republican strategist who has said she's known Kavanaugh for 20 years and doesn't "believe he would harm" anyone.
7:58 | 09/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for GOP strategist on allegations against Brett Kavanaugh

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58020868,"title":"GOP strategist on allegations against Brett Kavanaugh","duration":"7:58","description":"George Stephanopoulos interviews Sara Fagen, a Republican strategist who has said she's known Kavanaugh for 20 years and doesn't \"believe he would harm\" anyone.","url":"/ThisWeek/video/gop-strategist-allegations-brett-kavanaugh-58020868","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.