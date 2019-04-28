Biden 'probably the leader' in South Carolina, but still early in campaign: Clyburn

More
Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., is interviewed on "This Week" about the latest in the 2020 presidential race, and the divide among Democrats about whether to pursue impeachment.
11:06 | 04/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden 'probably the leader' in South Carolina, but still early in campaign: Clyburn

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"11:06","description":"Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., is interviewed on \"This Week\" about the latest in the 2020 presidential race, and the divide among Democrats about whether to pursue impeachment.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"62685726","title":"Biden 'probably the leader' in South Carolina, but still early in campaign: Clyburn","url":"/ThisWeek/video/house-majority-whip-james-clyburn-62685726"}