Transcript for 'I'm deeply disturbed' by whistleblower complaint: Former Trump adviser

We begin with president trump's first homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert who helped coordinate the U.S. Government's response to the Russian interference in the 2016 election. Tom, thank you for joining us this morning. The whistle-blower's complaint says that white house officials were deeply disturbed by the president's phone call with zelensky. What was your reaction? I'm deeply disturbed by it as well. This entire mess has me frustrated. Thanks for having me on. We both lived through the impeachment of president Clinton and saw how frustrating it can be. I spent the week overseas. I'll tell you, the whole world is watching this. The removal of a president is a big and serious deal. The removal of a president in a democracy, but the biggest democracy in the world, is a weighty matter. I hope that everyone can sift through the evident and be careful. I've seen a lot of rush to judgment this week. That said, it is a bad day and bad week for this president and this country if he is asking for political dirt on an opponent. It looks to me like the other matter that's far from proven is whether he was doing anything to abuse power and withhold aid in order to solicit such a thing. That seems to be far from proven and it's going to be the focus of our congress for the next year. That's the investigation. Let's walk through some of the whistle-blower's complaint. I want to throw it up on the screen. President zelensky said I want to thank the president for your great support in the area of defense. We're ready to continue to the next step. Specifically we are almost ready to buy more javelins from the United States for defense purposes. Then the president says I would like you to do us a favor. Our country has been through a lot. I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine. He says crowd strike. You have one of your wealthy people, the server. There were a lot of things that went on. What the president is referring to is a debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, hacked the DNC server in 2016. That the Ukraine might have the DNC server or Hillary's emails. The details are convoluted and false. During your time in the white house you explained that to the president, right? I did. It's not only a conspiracy theory, but it's completely debunked. I don't want to be glib about this matter. Last year retired former senator Judd Greg wrote a piece in "The hill magazine" on how to impeach one's self and one of them was hiring Rudy Giuliani. I'm deeply frustrated in what he and the legal team is doing repeating that theory to the president. It sticks in the president's mind when he hears it over and over again. George, let me repeat, it has no validity. The United States government reached its conclusion before it even communicated it to the FBI and before the FBI knocked on the door of the DNC. A server inside the DNC was not relevant to our determination. To the attribution. It was made upfront and beforehand. While servers can be important, in some of the investigations that following, it has nothing to do with the U.S. Government's retribution for the Russian hack. Yet the president keeps repeating it. You condemned mayor Giuliani for bringing that up with the president. How do you explain how the president brings that up with the Ukrainian president? That is a form of pressure, isn't it? I haven't seen pressure like others have seen in this call. I understand why people are interpreting it a certain way. I spent a lot of time with this president. I can see other reasons for why this president might have delayed the aid to Ukraine and those javelin missiles. In fact, as you know, president Obama considered this and decided not to provide military support. President trump and I and others spent quite a bit of time talking about this. In the call itself, although there are a lot of other reasons, he eludes to one that's quintessentially Donald Trump. That's his frustration that Angela Merkel and the German nation member of nato is doing nothing to help Ukraine. He expressed that fact. Why he delayed is the key question and, you know, important to remind everyone he did provide the money and the javelin missiles. This was the second time he considered doing it. That's your judgment whether or not it would be impeachable. On its face requesting the Ukraine president to investigate this debunked theory and investigate the political rival, that's not appropriate for a president, is it? The DNC server conspiracy theory has got to go. It can't be repeated. On the other matter, I honestly believe this president has not got his pound of flesh from the other investigations. I believe he and his legal team have been looking into this probably prior to Joe Biden announcing he was going to run for president. They're continuing to focus on everything they can in their belief, understandably in this case, that the president was wrongly accused of colluding with Russia the first time around. George if he continues to focus on that white whale, it's going to bring him down. Enough. The investigation is over. There was no evidence of collusion. He's won. He should take that victory and move forward. Tom Bossert, thank you very much.

