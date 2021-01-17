Transcript for Impeachment managers are 'ready to go when the trial does start': Rep Joaquin Castro

congress central to the second impeachment of president trump. Joaquin Castro, and Peter meijer, one of ten Republicans who voted for impeachment. Mr. Castro, I want to start with you. I want to get to impeachment, but first, you just heard Jon Karl say that president trump is still considering a self-pardon. If that happens, should the Biden juice department bring a suit against president trump? Well, obviously that's going to be a decision that's going to be left up to the department of justice under president Biden, you know, I have said over the years that I think it's quite possible there were crimes committed by president trump, but I'm going to leave that to the Biden folks. Let's talk about impeachment. I know it's a fluid situation right now. What do you know about when speaker Pelosi is going to send the articles of impeachment to the senate so the tries can start? Well, all of us on the impeachment manager team are ready to go when the trial does start. We're ready to lay out the evidence that the president incited a deadly insurrection that resulted in the loss of lives of five Americans, and so there is of course, conversations going on between speaker Pelosi and the senate, but we'll be ready to go when it starts. And would you prefer it sooner rather than later? You know, we're preparing as though we're going to go in the next hour. We have been working very hard. We have been gathering all the evidence, and so of course, all of us are very anxious to get started. How lengthy a trial should we expect? Would you expect to be calling witnesses in this trial? Well, most of all, you know, we're going to do whatever it takes to lay out the case. You had a president who for months was talking about a rigged election, who after the election, insisted to his supporters that he was cheated, that the election was a stolen one, and of course, these are folks who support him very strongly, and so that aroused people incredibly. It created strong emotions in folks and so we're going to do whatever we need to do to lay out the evidence to show the American people and most importantly the senators who are voting on this, that this president got these folks riled up, and asked them to go down to the capitol when all of this was going on, and there was a riot inside the U.S. Capitol, didn't send relief to quell it. One of the points Republicans have made opposing impeachment, those who did oppose it, they say it is rally speech that he also told the crowd to remain peaceful. Yeah. I think this is quite separate from the first amendment. This is a president who knowing that he was in a very combustible, and mostly charged situation, continued to work up his supporters not once or twice, but repeatedly over and over telling a big lie about a stolen election, even though as you know, George, they went to court 60 something times, and lost about 61 times in court, and so this is a president who knew what he was doing, and watched as that mob took over the U.S. Capitol, in fact, took over the senate floor of the United States, and was slow to act after that to quell it. You just heard Jon Karl report that Rudy Giuliani is talking to the president perhaps about testifying in the impeachment trial. Is that something you would welcome? Well, you know, we're still discussing strategy obviously, and how we're going to handle the witnesses and so forth, and so, you know, certainly if the president is -- if that's something he wants to do, then he's probably going to be able to do that because he's part of the trial because it involves him. Senator cotton has said he won't vote to convict because a senate trial of a former president is unconstitutional in his view. He cited the writings of judge luttig, who wrote, the very concept of constitutional impeachment presupposes the impeachment, conviction and removal of a president who is, at the time of his impeachment, an incumbent in the office of which he is removed. Are you concerned that they may be able to find that this is not constitutional, this trial? I don't believe so. In fact, one of the other purposes of impeachment in this case is to make sure that the -- that president trump is not able to run for federal office again, that he's not able to seek the presidency. The reason for that is that somebody who incited a riot, an attempted coup of the united States government should not be president again. So it's not just about making sure that there are consequences to his behavior. Certainly it's that, but even after he's left office, it's also making sure he can't run for president again. You only get to that vote if you find 17 Republican senators who will convict. It doesn't appear you have those votes right now, although it's a very fluid situation. Are you worried that if the senate fails to convict a second time, there will be some kind of vindication for president trump? You know, for any president, when you are dealing with impeachment, there's a high bar. You need 67 votes, but our plan is to -- is to go after every we will make sure that every senator is standing for this country, that every senator is considering the evidence against president trump, and the fact that he incited a deadly insurrection, and so we're optimistic that when we lay out our case, we'll be able to convince folks that, in fact, president trump is responsible for inciting this deadly insurrection, and that the senate should convict. Finally, we've heard from some of your colleagues that believe there is evidence that some members of capitol police might have been accomplices with the rioters on January 6th. Do you have any evidence of that, and how do you expect to follow up? What should be the consequences if true? Well, sure. Look. Anybody who helped, who actively participated and helped the people who ended up rioting and taking over the capitol in a mob should be held accountable, and right now I'm focused of course, as an impeachment manager on the senate trial of president trump, but there will be a separate process to deal with the folks who may have also participated and helped in that riot. Congressman Castro, thank you very much for your time this morning.

