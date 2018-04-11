Transcript for Inside the midterm battle for Pennsylvania's 1st Congressional District

In Pennsylvania's first congressional district. First term GOP representative Brian it's Patrick. Is in and knock down fight with the democratic challenger Scott Wallace it's one of the most expensive house races in the country. Outside groups. Pouring in millions on the airwaves with his critical tossup contest that's not just radical it's dangerous and that Scott Wallace. After a debate last week in Bucks County just north of Philadelphia. We spoke with both candidates. It's Patrick a rare GOP moderate says he understands why the races so close. Now it's a swing districts and that's why I love represented this district to see how important it is for our communities here. That we had that. Not a representation. To presenting mater constituencies the president says C a vote for Republicans to vote for him but I disagree. I disagree it's always a choice between candidates. And I'm ranked number one most independent nations you have to have a centrist check that's gonna take on their own party and take on. He's the opposite party that's what you need and president president. Depends on one issue and I'm not proud of this ability or lack thereof I think the love this the tone is whose terrible and I don't support that has spoken out against it. Scott Wallace is counting on a surge from Democrats looking to turn act as president trump. Congressman Patrick says he does not think this election is about president try to you. Yes I get a lot of trump fatigue they come out sick can we please stop the nonsense stop the partisanship stop the hatred stopped intolerance but does that really green. The what brings me what brings people you. Does every. Know what brings people is an agenda about we're gonna take care of health care. Student loan debt doing something about climate change doing something about guns I am out there every day we've got to win this race. This is the epicenter of the battle for the house. Up eroded Yardley Pennsylvania the mid term election battle plays out on roadside came paying some. On main street at the cotton adults covered ABC news gathered a group of voters from the wealthy predominantly. White suburbs here. That will be key to the Pennsylvania first district race. We spoke with him days before the mash shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh. As law enforcement was still on a nationwide manhunt for the person responsible. For mailing over a dozen improvised explosive devices to prominent critics of president trump. Doug Marshall voted for President Obama twice that he switched sides in 2016. And is now an ardent. True supporter I'm concerned of the house. A Democrat takeover of the house. I'm Mike I just see a lot of the vice witness on that side the aisle and monitor talk about. Impeachment. Of the president swore revisiting the issue of wreck happened on impeaching him. It just sounds like pandemonium. I'm concerned about the Democrat party seems to have commandeered off the tracks of the radical left. And you have been satisfied with president terms for. I haven't really appreciated. Some of these tweets quite frankly I think you've been somewhat divisive. At the same time you can it in the war. Is that the economy has been booming unemployment is at historic low lose my happy with everything go. No but. On balance this. During Dugan is a Democrat but supports the bipartisan problem solvers cockpits. Which pits Patrick is a member off congress. For me. This divide it's going on in this country has got to stop we have got to find. Solutions to. I'm listening to different opinions and being able to respect them and I wanna see there can be. People talking to each other across the aisles and if you have extremists the fire in the belly liberals over here and a fire in the valley conservatives over here. If you can't push them this way. And have them come here it's just gonna continue to go this way and it will just be more extremist there are many people who would say. But way and it. If you vote for Fitz Patrick there is a chance that it will be all Republicans again so how does that change. I will say that my whole life I've always perspective people on both sides I do not respect from. But I do respect my local congressman. Independent might do Mino says his vote for Democrat Scott Wallace is all about a opposing president trump. This was the harvest alerts in for me to meet this is gone but because. Found competent devices newspapers. Needed terrorist support for an. Selection so usually. We'll vote vote Democrat Republican here the sizable ones and automated case. Decisions but this time it was just take you about for Democrats. They can hold a contract. And and what isn't you who just when you with don't like whatever it is about prison term serve as a follower of two young girls I can't see him. Tweeting and being a role model for them and us. That behavior does things it is goats liberal Democrat unit which Zia says she is also hoping for democratic takeover. I know that are present it is Patrick is very effective in a lot of ways but he's not effective and putting a shark on what's going on in the executive branch can you tell me the Democrats messages initially. At it very clear I think that. Dark and found it concerned about voter rights and immigrant rights and minority rights. We're at the administration seems to be rolling trying attempting to Rowling goes right back. And I think though the strongest party on. Our health care issues. I know there are concerned. About the environment whereas the administration has been rolling back environmental standards. If I may is is civility and issue because what you said about your daughters was the first thing you said to me so is that. A motivated her to. That's a big motivated as well. If you see able you know stand up to the oval leaders thinkers and keep going I think. With. Donald Thompson supposed beats there. It's just pulling 11 game here. What would you say about does that not matter I agree with the idea with the concept the stability. But I I just don't see civility. Coming into play. If if that I if something is I don't see the current Democrat party as a civil parties are really. They are the party in my opinion. That is advocating violence. There of the party which is attacking. People with opinions foreign to their own. And you don't think that's happening with the president the Republican politicians. In Washington. Are not encouraging Republicans to act that way you've got people you know what confronting. Republicans restaurants and airports and. As we sit here as we sit here and we have no idea. Who did this but there were. Mail bombs sent out addressed to. People who have criticized the president who he has criticized. And he he he stands up and says it's great if your body slam reporter he calls. The press the enemy of the people. Well I don't believe the president has ever come out and says he's against the First Amendment or the press. He has attacked what he calls fake news and the fake news media. And in my opinion the fake. News media whatever you want a quote the mainstream media is unquestionably. Hissing when most dangerous weapon. In this country because it's dividing this country. I will say that. I think the way the president speaks about certain. Groups in this country. On op hall and I'm angered and I just feel like. It's gone way beyond what. What I want my children to be seeing I just have to say that the violence that you tied to the Democratic Party I just absolutely have to say totally disagree with. I don't know what you I thought I'd totally disagree with that as well Haitian gave. I. An ethical and morrow example. And you that's not fair. Violence begets more violence language that using baby gets more language I believe that our tribes look for the news me. You really want to hear and believe and then what happens is you lock in the date and we draw the line and that is to me what's happening to both parties. A nation and one district still divided as voters head to the polls on Tuesday. For this week Martha Raddatz ABC news reporting from Pennsylvania.

