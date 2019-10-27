Transcript for 'We are not done with ISIS yet': Retired Adm. Stavridis on the death of ISIS leader

For more on the breaking news from Syria, let's bring in our military experts, retired general Joseph vote, the former head of U.S. Central command who for years oversaw the U.S. Military efforts in the middle East, and retired admiral James stavritas. He's the author of the new book "Sailing true north." General, I want to start with you since just months ago you were in charge of this region as U.S. Head of central command and before that you were in charge of U.S. Special operations command. You just heard from the president and the defense secretary. What's your reaction? Thanks, Martha. It's great to be with you. First off, congratulations to the president on this extraordinarily bold decision. As the secretary said, there's a lot of risks that comes with this so credit has to be given to the president for accepting that risk and authorizing this mission. But of course it's our men and women and particularly the forces that were on the target that accomplished the mission last evening. So all the credit has to go to them. The intelligence community of course has done a fantastic job and our interagency partners and other partners and allies in the region for their support. I think we have to acknowledge all of that up front. Can you talk a little bit more -- I know the defense secretary was hesitant, just the drama of a raid like this and what goes into it and the Sure. These are very deliberate operations and they're very dependent upon a very deliberate process of intelligence to make sure that we understand what is happening on the ground and what we can expect. Doing this helps reduce the risk and allows the forces to develop the best plan to ensure the highest amount of success. I'm sure there were a variety of options that were looked at. We can certainly strike this building or we could put people on the ground. There's advantages, disadvantages and associated risks associated with all of that. And of course the area in which we're going is an extraordinarily complex area, perhaps the most complex area in Syria today with a variety of different organizations on the ground and of course different partners and other entities that control the area around there. So this is an extraordinarily complex mission, but as we've come to expect from our special operations forces, extraordinarily well executed. General votel, you were working for many years under president trump. Did you see a difference in his attitude toward ISIS in what he was doing to go after ISIS than you saw from the president before? I think the president was quite resolute in his remarks today about the importance of addressing this particular ISIS leader here and making sure that he was taken out. I think this is a good step. It certainly by any standard is a significant milestone in our efforts against ISIS. It's probably not the end. We've got to keep pressure on what we find is these groups are resilient. They do have the ability to come back so now we've got to keep the pressure on them to prevent this kind of resurgence, but this in conjunction with the elimination of the caliphate, these are extraordinarily important milestones. And thank you very much, general vote. Admiral, what do you think are the possibilities that ISIS reemerges? This is of course a huge victory today in killing baghdadi, but we are pulling out our forces from Syria as we speak. Martha, if you look at the forest fires in California, they burn, they come down to the ground and what's left are embers on the ground. I would liken this moment to a moment when we have fought the fires, we've taken out a significant thing. All credit to our special operations troops, to our conventional troops who back them up, our intelligence community, terrific. Those embers are still on the ground and the potential for them to reflash is actually quite high, unfortunately, principally because the islamic state is not just baghdadi. It is an ideology and it is also a network. So it will continue, unfortunately. It will link with Al Qaeda, with Al shabaab, boka haram, other groups around the world. We are not done with ISIS yet but we ought to feel very good about what happened overnight and continue to work on international coalitions to deal with this challenge, continue to work on our interagency cooperation clearly in evidence in this mission. Last thought, we also ought to be concerned about the cyber world and the ability of the islamic state to recruit, conduct operations even after we took away all of their territory in raqqah. They still conducted last Easter a significant operation as you know in Sri Lanka, killed 250 million people. This is a lethal organization. It has taken a punch. I think they will be back, unfortunately. Admiral, I want to talk quickly about the intelligence. Obviously this was an intelligence coup. They got the right man, went in there quickly and found him. But without those forces on the ground, it has to be much more difficult to gather intelligence. Indeed. And it's more difficult in two ways. Tactically simply because we won't have special forces on the ground. We won't be able to back up our CIA officers on the ground. We lose actual bodies, ears on the ground tactically. Strategically, there are going to be questions as we pull back from working with the kurds for example of whether or not the United States is a reliable ally. So often, Martha, our intelligence comes because local forces, indigenous organizations see us as reliable, want to work with us, want to provide that intelligence. That's why I believe the withdrawal of the 2,000 special forces from Syria is a mistake. I'm glad we're going back in and around the oil fields, but in both those instances, tactically and strategically, we ought to be concerned about the intelligence in facing the islamic state going forward. General votel, just a last thought from you about those oil fields. We are keeping probably a couple of hundred of U.S. Forces around those oil fields. Will that happen mitigate this, or could you see a resurgence as well? I think as we heard secretary Esper talk about, he clearly focused on the need to keep the pressure on ISIS and the president talked about the oil fields. I think what's really important for us right now is to make sure that we are very clear in terms of what our strategic objectives are in Syria and to make sure that others that are operating in the area understand what that is as well. We've been well served by our laser-like focus on ISIS over the last several years and we've been able to put in place all the mechanisms that have allowed us to do that. As the situation has changed over the last couple weeks, even with last night's success, it's important to return to those first principles, make sure we were very clear in terms of what we want to do and then make sure that we have the architecture in place that allows us to do that. Thanks so much for joining us this morning, general and admiral.

