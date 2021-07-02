Transcript for 'Joe Biden has worked with remarkable speed': Karl

mild tone with a bold agenda. Looking to undo president trump's legacy with executive orders, address the pandemic with legislative action. What he's unlikely to get, at least not at first, Republican the promise of bipartisanship, more aspiration than reality right now. Our new poll with ipsos favors that approach. 49% think Biden should pass the package with just democratic votes. 40% support a smaller relief bill with bipartisan support. A solid two-thirds endorse the president's overall response to the crisis. Jon Karl starts us off, and the emphasis in the first weeks of the Biden presidency, speed. Reporter: No doubt. Joe Biden has worked with remarkable speed to take down some of the central pillars of the trump presidency in two weeks. Consider a few of the issues. Immigration, he has lifted the cap on refugees, moved to reunite some of those families separated at the border, stopped construction of the border wall, dropped the travel ban on majority Muslim countries and reinstated DACA. Then on climate, he's rejoined the Paris climate accord, paused gas leases, canceled the keystone pipeline, and combatting climate change as a national security priority. Then look at covid relief. This perhaps the most significant area. He has gone with his mask mandates, and he has rejoined the world health organization, and George, he has done all of this through executive action, a more aggressive use of executive action, and even what we saw with Donald Trump or Barack Obama, he has not had to wait for congress. He has had meetings with Republican senators, but it's pretty clear there is not going to be Republican support for this covid relief package. Reporter: This shows, George, when you saw kamala Harris cast that tie-breaking vote for that budget resolution, you saw how the runoff elections in Georgia have really changed the course of the Biden presidency. He does not need Republican support. He can go ahead with his $1.9 trillion covid relief package, the biggest legislative priority he has without a single Republican vote. His biggest challenge is going to be keeping all the Democrats online, but the bottom line is he doesn't actually need Republicans. But the president did promise during his campaign he helped unify the country, and try for bipartisan, and he said the Republicans would have an epiphany and come around. Reporter: Not exactly an epiphany, but it is remarkable, George, that even through all of this, Biden has maintained a good relationship with Mitch Mcconnell. The two I'm told speak regularly, and if you look at the Biden cabinet, we have only had six of his nominees confirmed so far, but all six have had Republican support, at least some Republican support, and Mitch Mcconnell has voted for all of them except for homeland security secretary mayorkas, and I think it was significant at least symbolically that the very first meeting that Joe Biden had with members of congress was with a group of senate Republicans. Jon Karl, thanks very much. Let's bring in one of the

