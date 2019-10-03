'Joe Biden's best day is before the campaign really starts': GOP strategist

More
The "This Week" Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, including the latest in the 2020 election.
7:10 | 03/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Joe Biden's best day is before the campaign really starts': GOP strategist

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61591728,"title":"'Joe Biden's best day is before the campaign really starts': GOP strategist","duration":"7:10","description":"The \"This Week\" Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, including the latest in the 2020 election.","url":"/ThisWeek/video/joe-bidens-best-day-campaign-starts-gop-strategist-61591728","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.