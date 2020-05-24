Transcript for '(It is) largely African Americans who are doing (essential) work' in DC: Mayor Bowser

nation divided is next. Our healthcare system has so much of our economic and socioeconomic inequity reflected in who's able to go to a doctor, who's able to afford a prescription, who's able to get preventative care. We know that there's a disparity. Communities of color, minority communities, don't have adequate health care. And haven't for a very long time. If you live in the rural parts of South Carolina, the reality of it is getting to a doctor is harder than it's ever been. All this week, ABC news has taken an in-depth look at the racial and socioeconomic disparities stemming from this pandemic. We've shared their stories, families who have endured unfathomable loss. Workers putting themselves at risk to feed their families and ours. This morning, we take a closer look at the many communities of color hardest hit by the virus, neighborhoods around the country, part of a nation divided. Had she been anything but black or brown, I think she would have gotten the care that she needed. Reporter: She says that being a black frontline worker in Mississippi may have cost her sister in law her life. All are considered essential workers, right? To feed American families. Now her family is without their mother. Reporter: From the deep south to the midwest, from the navajo nation, to our nation's capital, the global pandemic exacerbating longstanding inequalities in the country. Second-class citizens. The playing field is not level, never has been. Reporter: In Washington, D.C., African-Americans make up 46% of the population but nearly 80% of coronavirus deaths. When I saw that hypertension and diabetes and heart disease were conditions that were really making the coronavirus complicated for people, I knew that we had to be in communities where we saw those pre-existing conditions. Reporter: I met D.C. Mayor Muriel bowser in one of the city's poorest neighborhoods. Where she was touring united medical center, the hospital now ready to open up a new covid wing, where ramped-up testing is being encouraged as well. We have been very focused on getting the word out to people about getting tested, isolating and staying home when they can. We know so many people that have been affected by infection and death are doing essential work. It's really just much harder to stay home, as you say, they're essential workers. All of us, who are going to the grocery stores who can ride transit, when you look at Washington, those are largely African-Americans who are doing that work. Reporter: Similar disparities in bronx. Where black residents are twice as likely to die. I have never seen a more overwhelming sense of desperation in my district. Reporter: A city councilman told our juju Chang that social distancing in the projects he grew up in and now represents is impossible. My maternal family has been living here for three generations. My mother's 60. She has hypertension. You have to maintain distance from your own loved ones for their protection. The difference in life expectancy between the south bronx and the upper east side of Manhattan is ten years. So poverty is poison. Almost every patient that I saw that was covid-positive was a female. Reporter: In Chicago, this doctor works the front line of this crisis. And that minority neighborhoods, the number of positive cases is twice, even three-times the number of positive cases that we're seeing in white, more affluent neighborhoods. Reporter: Del Rios told our Deborah Roberts we're seeing the impact of healthcare systems that have been mistreating minorities for generations. When a person of color walks into a hospital, are they are already at a disadvantage? When you're a person of color, you're more likely to be triaged as less ill. As a person who's white. Reporter: Back in D.C., a sense of urgency to right some historical wrongs. I heard you talk about local and national leaders really look at the African-American community and say we have to address this health problem. We have to look at more than health. We have to look at the building blocks of health. Having safe housing. Having access to clean water. Having access to good food and quality education. And good paying jobs. Those are the things that lead to a healthy community. So many people working to solve this crisis.

