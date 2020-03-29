Transcript for 1-on-1 with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards

tristate area, new hotspots are emerging here in the U.S., among them Louisiana, last Sunday, there were 837 confirmed cases in the state. Today, there are over 3300. Joining me now is the governor of Louisiana, John Bel Edwards. And governor Edwards, our condolences to you this morning with the sad announcement that you lost a young staffer to complications from the virus, 33-year-old April Dunn, she's part of an alarming rise of infections and deaths in Louisiana, tell us what you're seeing this morning in your state and again, our condolences. Thank you very much, Martha, and it's good to be with you. We obviously have a spread that's growing faster than we'd like to see. We remain on the trajectory to really overwhelm our capacity to deliver healthcare by the end of the first weekend in April. We think the first real issue is going to be ventilators, and we think it's about the 4th or 5th of April down in New Orleans area unable to put people on ventilators. And then several days later, we'll be out of beds. We're surging capacity with our existing footprint of hospitals and also in the convention center down in New Orleans, so we'll be able to get those beds up but the staffing remains very difficult and the ventilators are what we need right now. You know, we have had orders in for more than 12,000 ventilators, some through the national stockpile and others through private vendors, thus far over the last several weeks we've been able to get only 192, and so we continue to work this extremely hard. But in the meantime, my message to Louisiana is really no different than the message that you're seeing out the New York governor, New Jersey governor, we need people to practice the mitigation measures we have in place the shelter at home that we have statewide now so we can slow the spread. We can't everyone presenting to the hospital at once. Which is what we'll happen if we don't slow the spread. We should know in the next three or four days whether the stay-at-home order that I put in place will have the intended effect but we know that mitigation works but it only works to the extent that it's actually complied with. We're hopeful that the curve flattens here in the next few days. We're in a difficult spot in Louisiana, we're number three per capita case count. Number two per capita deaths. We're in a very difficult place, Martha. Governor, you said in your press conference we're not going to force our way through this, meaning keeping people home, people need to comply, if the outbreak continues to worsen and residents don't comply, will you consider stronger enforcement measures? Oh, sure, and when I said that it's not like we don't have law enforcement out going to businesses and telling them whether they're supposed to be closed or not, or if you have a large group of people they're telling them they have to leave. We have 4.7 million people, tens of thousands of businesses, so my point to the people of Louisiana is, look, don't look for us to come and enforce this, we need you to take it upon yourself to comply. That's the only way we're going to be successful. So it's not that we're not going to enforce these measures at all but we shouldn't be made to enforce them is the point I was trying to deliver to residents. For for mardi gras, the Dr. Fauci said your state likely should have issued a stay-at-home order. The Louisiana mayor said just yesterday, it wasn't cancelled because the federal government said it was contained, is that the reason? Well, look, there was never any hint from anyone to me or to the mayor of New Orleans that there should be any consideration to downsizing or cancelling mardi gras. I think if you look back, there were about 15 cases of the country, all tied indirectly to travel and there was never any hint of this. If you go back, we'll see that the federal government was saying things were well under control. So this is some monday-morning quarterbacking going on. Quite frankly, I believe it's likely that mardi gras contributed to the ceding of the virus around New Orleans. Before the first confirmed case on March 9th. But that's looking back. Right now, we need to spend our time, our energy, we need to be focused on doing what we can do right now in going forward and I'm sure that somebody's going to do a study about the impact of mardi gras on this particular public health emergency later. And thank you very much for joining us this morning. Governor and we wish you all the best.

