Transcript for March 10 primary 'does not look so great for Bernie Sanders' in terms of delegates: Silver

than we have. We'll see what ends up happening in California where we won. But every state is terribly important and I think come Tuesday maybe Michigan is the most important state. All I can say is that we're going to work as hard as we can to win here in Michigan. And I think we have the message. There's Bernie Sanders in Michigan, the biggest prize of six states next Tuesday. Four years ago, Sanders upset Hillary Clinton there. Must he do it again to stay in this race? We asked Nate silver if he buys that Michigan is make or break for Bernie Sanders? At this point in the primary with almost 40% of delegates already chosen, we're no longer in the race for momentum or for symbolic victories it's race for delegates. From a delegates' standpoint Tuesday doesn't look great for Bernie Sanders. Our projections have Joe Biden winning in potential landslides in Mississippi and Missouri, gaining about 25 delegates. Meanwhile, states that were supposed to be good for Bernie, Washington and Idaho, are now polling as ties. The delegates will be evenly split. But every comeback has to start somewhere and Michigan could be a first in a long series of steps back into context for Bernie Sanders. In 2016, he won the state. Here's one possible scenario, if Bernie wins Michigan on Tuesday, mostly symbolic, it could set him up for a good debate on Sunday, next Tuesday March 17th, when four states vote. They have almost 600 delegates. It's an uphill battle. Bernie lost all four of these states in 2016, lots of older voters in Florida and Arizona who were not a good group for Bernie. Nevertheless a win in Michigan, a chance to win a delegate plurality would raise to 13%. Not great, but something real to work with. With a loss in Michigan, though, those chances would be just 3% instead. 3% isn't 0% but that's close enough to a must-win for me.

