Transcript for Martha Raddatz travels to South Carolina in the run up to the state's primary

This week we hit a ground in South Carolina that primary just two weeks away. And the former long time front runner Joseph Biden. Staking his campaign on the prospect of minority voters delivering him a victory that could change the narrative after Iowa and New Hampshire. It's the first in the sounds. Primary where black voters for the first time in this election cycle. Will be the overwhelming majority. Expected to cast up to two thirds of all ballots in the February 29 primary. For Joseph Biden it could be you're dumber after serving as Barack Obama is vice president. Biden strong connection to minority voters has made this date heat to his nomination strategy. He still leads in the polls and has the lion's share of endorsements here. But after lackluster finishes in Iowa in New Hampshire his supporters are doing everything they can to make sure he has a strong finish. They ask you please. Put your through. And all of the other candies all what this group of 100 black females is a battle. His activism. The self proclaimed reckoning crew whose oldest member is 94. Is giving heart and soul to the Biden campaign. We do it fair. Happy confident when here. Talking to home as their names suggest they're not to be trifle win. Well I'm calling to see if your plan and support O'Bannon the 22 Clinton's. I'm out of time here. We're pretty eager months. All right thank you and other. So that's kind of like a successful and for you hood pass. It isn't he or she was immediately. I see here. Right now there were a solid wall of support for the former vice president. But if that's not in the cards. Don't want somebody that can be cloture. People who danger. All unbeaten better than we're. We have. But back presidential time is good man and I think he has Dick goods and Nicholas would experience. In the chamber of the south Carolina state house state rep Todd Rutherford who's been in office since 1998. Worries Biden's experience isn't enough to beat Donald Trump. So he's leaning towards Michael Bloomberg. This is not about Democrats falling in love. This about Democrats making sure that Donald Trump can no long be the president. And people so focused on that and we are not interested in some at a cannot win he keeps saying I can win South Carolina. I am electable you just don't buy that it begins to sound like an excuse he appears to be a step behind he's not saying that things that we need to hear. The south Carolinians to believe that he's able to take on Donald Trump do you really think they it. Democrats can beat him. Or your beginner. Lou we mustard or if anyone can be considered a kingmaker in South Carolina. It's congressman and majority whip James Kleinberg. He's represented the state for more than two decades. Each presidential election cycle Cliburn has a can't miss fish fry for national candidates to introduce themselves to south Carolinians. He has yet to endorse any of the candidates this year. So tell me what is more important is it issues that affect. African Americans or is it I don't care who it is as long as they beat down true. There is a culmination of both. Hewlett who want to defeat. And so would defeat in dollar and talk and loosen their literacy rates. Moves in addition to which will be taken place. Two Houston. What it read yet. I think there for us to maintain. I wrote down ballot the strips. That passage of into the equation. Sure. Don't. It is anathema. To black people he ought to be every American. Donald Trump said it's been great for African Americans and employment. He certainly has some African American backing. That is one of the third and one message so doing that civilian ended just. The fact of the matter is. I talked African Americans out of a church event. And I know they're not been better. If you worked in whose jobs are chosen when their image and I mean this if you go with unemployment numbers. To determine. People's status. Then you have to it's suited as slaves and the urgency because there were fully employed. Even if Cliburn is not publicly picking favorites is grandson has decided. Appearing didn't and for eight included Jack real keys to change. But the biggest surprise in South Carolina has been the support that billionaire businessman Thomas Dyer is attracting. After spending more than fourteen million dollars in advertising here and I want face time Steiner is willing second among black voters. The chair of the South Carolina democratic black caucus Johnny Cordero is convinced it's dire can win. We've watched from fires from star. Numbers here in South Carolina really has seemed at the surge. I hate to say that was predictable but it certainly was. I guess the shortest answer is that Tom style listens. And that probably trumps everything for Kurt Darrow. There is only one issue that matters is one thing Tom Starr has the two other candidates don't. She doesn't have a live record. Of being taking offensive actions and supporting offensive. Policies against the African American community. And that includes Biden in this crime act of 1970 and 1994. That includes. Bloomberg and Bloomberg Bloomberg with his. Stop and frisk. That interest whose Amy Klobuchar as a prosecutor puts a whole whole stopped.

