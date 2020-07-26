Transcript for ‘We’re at the mercy of what’s going on around the country’ Gov. Lujan Grisham

We will also soon send federal law enforcement to other cities that need help, one of them is Albuquerque, New Mexico, where last fall a 55-year-old was murdered as she was getting into her car. You almost know that something is up because one, the president is talking about Albuquerque which usually never happens. Articulating a gaslighting strategy against immigrants and people of color and protesters in Progressive Democrat cities. Federal agents will be on their way to Albuquerque and we're joined now by New Mexico governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. Thank you for joining us. You're welcome, George. We just heard from mark meadows who talked about "Operation legend," it sounded like he was willing to take you up on your offer to work together to fight crime, distinguish the program of operation legend from what's going on in Portland, are you prepared to sit down with him or withdraw any lawsuits? The issue of making sure their civil rights are protected is forefront for everything that we do every day. That stands less of a litigation threat but a re-recognition that we are going to put new Mexicans first. I've always spoken to the U.S. Attorney assigned and made it very clear, if we have 35 agents, they'll be covid safe, they'll quarantine, they'll integrate into the operations that we already have, and he certainly gave me every indication that he's willing to do that. The interesting thing here is, is that we've asked for federal agents to cooperate with us on a number of strategies, they haven't provided the federal funding that was promised to Albuquerque for police and crime interventions and earlier in this administration, they closed down border patrol checkpoints and we had to cover those with state police, so the timing of their efforts remains to be a bit suspect. But to your question, if we're cooperatively working to address violent crime and gun violence, absolutely. If we're going to try to incentivise unrest, that's something altogether different. A time where the trump campaign is running a series of ads including in New Mexico, about crime. You have reached the 911 police emergency line, due to defunding of the police department we're sorry, but no one is here to take your call, leave your number and someone will get back to you. Our estimated wait time is currently five days. Good-bye. Fighting to defund police, you won't be in safe in Joe Biden's America. Outrageous. It's really terrible that we're going to have an election a hundred days out, and instead of talking what people really want us to address, right, and what we're going to do about public health and health care, they want to know about economic security, and they want to know how we're going to unify this country, instead if you're looking at defunding police, again, Albuquerque is missing, I think, about $9.6 million from the trump administration as a direct investment in both police investments so we've got enough officers doing the right preventative work on the streets and simultaneously we're doing a ton of good, productive race relations work. It's really about stoking fear. It isn't -- and there's not anything else you can point to 100 days out where you have succeeded. The economy is in turmoil. We can't do public health. We're in real crisis in terms of combatting covid-19. We're seeing a failure in leadership, so let's go to making people fearful. So it's disappointing, but frankly expected. I do want to talk about that covid crisis. I want to put up a chart right now showing what's happening in New Mexico, your cases have been on a rise, a real spike right there, the highest cases of the year on Thursday, hospitalizations and deaths are going up as well. I know you put a pause on reopening earlier this month, but is it time to do more? We are very serious here, you can see that New Mexico for weeks was in the green in terms of being ready to reopen following CDC guidelines. One of the first states clearly to do a shutdown, to cancel schools, to mandate masks, but here's the problem -- and you're right, we're seeing record high daily averages. We are actually seeing a reduction in hospitalizations, but our death count is still way too high, and these mortality issues, these are people's loved ones. Everybody single time I have to announce I have lost someone in New Mexico it's the most painful experience. We flattened the curve again in New Mexico, but the case count is way too high, and while we have one of the lowest positivity rates in the country, which we worked diligently at having. What's going on around the country affects everyone. We're moving and traveling. I have commuters and workers and federal employees, my goodness, in fact in our corrections issues, it's been the movement of I.C.E. Detainees, without testing them, without following Mexico's covid safe practices that brought covid in to our corrections facilities, so we're at the mercy of what's going on around the country -- no national strategy, no public health investment. It started with a hoax, that we're not going to invest, way too long before you talk about either pausing, suspending, you've got the president now -- we're not going to have a convention, that's not safe, but we want everyone to reopen schools immediately, makes no sense whatsoever, there's no national strategy. I still spend most of my days chasing testing supplies for our state. It's the worst abdication of a national response and responsibility to protect Americans I have ever seen in my government career. You also heard Mr. Meadows raising those concerns about mail-in voting. Echoing the president as well. New Mexico has widespread mail-in voting. You don't have to given a excuse to get an absentee ballot. What are you doing to troubleshoot any potential problems with ballot security looking ahead to November? Our secretary of state, an incredible professional, one of the well-known nationally, he's been working on election security including foreign interference. Secretary of state Maggie Oliver has built her entire career from being a county clerk to the secretary of state at the checks and balances for all voting systems including our mail-in ballots. We've made some minor adjustments in a special session really getting at that. When you sign those inner and outer ballots that the chain of custody is very clear and very secure. It's the same kind of effort that we see in productive mail-in voting in other states and we feel very confident here, I mean, your point earlier, the bigger issue is, what are we doing about hacking systems? About the fact that we still have far too many jurisdictions that don't have a paper ballot and that we have foreign election interference. If you really were worried about voter integrity, and election integrity, these would be the areas that we would be focused on. Here to me, this is a false diversion because we're looking at voter suppression not voter safeguards. Those are very different issues. And New Mexico feels incredibly confident about its current effort and it will also prevent to a much higher degree the spread of covid which is foremost in our minds. You've been mentioned as a possible running mate for Joe Biden, have you been vetted by his team? Are you prepared to serve? I'll do whatever I can to improve any number of issues in this country and in our state. I'm lucky to be the governor of the best state in the united States. I'm flattered beyond measure that the Biden campaign understands that governing and governors are an important vehicle to look at how we make improvements. I have only been in touch with the campaign, while it's incredibly flattering, I have a full-time job right here, right now. Governor, thanks for your time this morning.

