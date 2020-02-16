Transcript for 1-on-1 with Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar

South Carolina primary just two weeks away and up next the Nevada caucus another critical contest in the aftermath of New Hampshire and Iowa. Joining me now from Las Vegas is Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar good morning. Some Good Morning America it's great to be on. It's great to have you on after your strong third place finish in New Hampshire you're heading into the Nevada carcass with an endorsement from the Las Vegas weekly shared. With former vice president Joseph Biden. But the most recent Fox News poll had U less than 2% of the vote in both Nevada and South Carolina in Hampshire finish may help you. That you're just now doing advise getting infrastructure in place at how do you pull this off. Well actually not Las Vegas review journal that came out after New Hampshire. I yesterday had me at ten points and that's even a day before adds even started there were pretty excited about that I think that came out of although work we've done in New Hampshire we've had huge crowds including over 1000 people in Reno. And I think then newspaper endorsement of the sun is also very helpful. So we see ourselves on an upward Kopp I never thought I was gonna be able to compete I was on my opponents bank accounts. Not but what I don't have and that I have made up and hard hard work we've got teens now in every Super Tuesday state. And we actually since the New Hampshire debate in just nearly over a week raised twelve million dollars online. Most of it just from regular people that had been giving money on line. A new people. Who have discovered me for the first time and get. What I'm focused on which is bringing people with me instead of shutting them out. Which is bringing back decency to the White House and most importantly having a president. They can actually put her south. In the shoes of other people in this country given my background compared to Donald Trump so it's a very exciting time our campaign that people counted us out. You know and I announce in the blizzard they didn't even think we're gonna finish that speech much let's get through this summer in the debate and we are. Clearly thirteen. But but but senator in modern history no major party nominee placed below second in Iowa and New Hampshire. So what are you doing that all those failed candidates in modern history did not do. I think this is such a different primary season America there were so many candidates of merit. Something like 25 people and still so many candidates that made it hard for a lot of people to be able to tap the numbers. I'm and so what I've done is slowly but surely in a steady fashion which is what I think you want. In a president ending a frugal fashion have gotten to where I am obviously the next month is critical for us. But I think I'm just approaching this in a different way and we really shocked. The continents in New Hampshire and it was all hard work the endorsements of the paper's endorsement of the New York Times. That I share with my friend alludes bat. And the kind of momentum that you say it's a different year. Senator I wanted to I want to talk about the minority vote you cannot win the nomination without the support of minority voters the latest national poll from Quinnipiac University. Show shoe at 0%. Among black voters against the rest of the primary field another national poll from Monmouth University. Show issue at 1% among black Hispanic and Asian voters. What's your plan to build the support you'll need in the upcoming contests. Areas that are far more diverse band New Hampshire. Well that's going to be on me I need people to get to know me I've always gotten. High support. In all my elections with. Hispanic and African American communities in my state that is that start. I have a number of endorsements. From. Mayors in Minnesota who been campaigning African American mayors. Opt for me across the country Linda Sanchez that congresswoman from California has endorsed me. But usually you've been campaigning for a year are you running out of time with these minority voters. No because my name identification in states outside of the early east few states was not that high simply because I didn't have the money it I'm Mike Bloomberg. To run more ads during your show. Then I am a on being interviewed on your show. I get back. That's what happens and so it is on me as we have all this money now were finally able finally to run ads in Nevada to run ads in South Carolina. And beyond that is a big difference people don't know me and then I'm gonna emphasize my record. Equal opportunity. The work that I have done in leading so many voting rights bills including automatically registering kids to. Vote when they turn eighteen getting rid of gerrymandering getting rid of voting purges I have a strong record when it comes to voting rights. As well as equal opportunity I. Wanna talk about your record I want to talk about something on your record the chairman of a South Carolina black caucus talked to me about your record as a prosecutor in Minnesota. There are new revelations suggesting that a black teen sentenced to life in prison. Could be innocent on Tuesday you told ABC's the view that new information should be immediately reviewed. But wasn't it your responsibility. Act of the time as the county's top prosecutor to make sure authorities had all the information. Before a teenager was jailed for this. Why wasn't aware of that information. The new information. And tell this latest investigation. And it must be reviewed immediately not just thing new. Evidence but old evidence as well but deal and it's again you Wear the county's top prosecutor. And spent eighteen. To life imprisonment. Effect had be. Many defendants in this case there were three defendants charged with killing an eleven year old African American girl. Who is doing her homework at her kitchen table. All three were convicted. I during the time that I was the lead attorney we supervise about ten to 151000. Cases a year. But this particular case that verdict was thrown out because of police investigation. Branding issues. The next county attorney I was no longer in the office I was the US senator. Men tried that case again. Surveillance tape was not a big presented no DNA no gun alibi witnesses not talk that no fingerprints I. Martha I as a as a prosecutor I can't tell you our job is to convict the guilty and protect the innocent so what I look at something like this I stepped back and say. All of these cases when anything new comes and that puts into doubt any conviction no matter when it is must be reviewed. When I was cunning at turning I undertook a major reap view. Of all of our series cases involving DNA this one did it I also pioneered a new way of doing eyewitness identification. With the innocence project. I went around the country and debated other DA's about having. Interrogations be video tape because I believe so strongly they should be videotaped. So when you look at my record the 12% decrease in African American incarceration rates when I was there. You see a number of things were I was focused on protecting innocent. And my response to this case. Is this it must be reviewed immediately and brought to court OK thank you very much for joining us this morning senator club chart thank you.

