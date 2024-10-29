Former Capitol Police Officer Christopher Dunn on Harris’ message of unity

Ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris’ speech at the Ellipse, ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with former Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn who helped quell the Jan. 6 riot.

October 29, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live