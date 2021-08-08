Transcript for 'We are in a moment of crisis' in Afghanistan: Former Ambassador Ryan Crocker

Afghans who worked with the United States at some point since 2001, are facing fears of persecution or retribution that will likely grow as coalition forces leave the country. We have a responsibility to these individuals. They stood with us. We will stand with them. America's longest war is drawing to a close. As U.S. Troops head home, the Taliban is progressing across Afghanistan. Assassinating government officials, taking control of key cities. The U.S. Embassy is encouraging all Americans to leave the countries as interpreters and others fear for their lives. Can they be saved? Are we meeting our moral responsibility? We begin with Ian Pannell who covered the war for more than a decade. Reporter: Since America's deal with the Taliban to withdraw, the extremists have gone on the offensive, now controlling more than half the country. Civilian casualties as record highs. Hundreds of thousands are being forced from their homes. This week Joe Biden creating a new program to help more Afghans escape the violence. Now those who worked for some American organizations can also apply for refugee status, but against the odds, they have to make their own way out of the country first. Meanwhile, the first interpreters and others are arriving in the U.S. 2,500 will be evacuated from the country, another 4,000 relocated to safe locations overseas for now. The extremists targeting anyone they don't approve of, journalists in particular. Although now, some who worked with the U.S. Media may be eligible to apply for refugee status. For some it's too late. The head of the Afghan media center was killed Friday. It's not just political or media fgures. Even a comedian and just this week an historian and poet targeted. Few seem safe in Afghanistan anymore. George, the Taliban advance has been nothing short of staggering and the fear is that after U.S. Troops complete their withdrawal in just over three weeks, it will only get worse. I have to say, in 20 years of covering this war, I've never seen the situation on the ground look so bleak. George? Ian Pannell, thanks. Let's talk about this now with Ryan crocker who served as U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan and skran Janis shinwari, former Afghan interpreter for the U.S. And co-founder of no one left behind. Ambassador, we've seen the Taliban taking control of two more key cities. Is the Taliban takeover now inevitable? A prolonged civil war is a more likely outcome than a swift Taliban takeover of the entire country. They're being very smart about this. They're not launching major strikes into kabul. They're doing what they're doing in part to create a climate of fear and panic. They are succeeding wonderfully. Creating a climate of fear and panic. Janis shinwari, what does that mean for those left behind, particularly those interpreters, translators, others who helped America during this war? As we said, it's too late if we don't evacuate all the interpreters who were left behind. The Taliban will kill everybody. They're torture them in front of their family and kill them. I just heard news that the Taliban were going and knocking door by door and asking for those people supporting the U.S. Mission in Afghanistan and they were trying to kill them. Yeah, it's already too late. We have to do and evacuate those people before it's too late. The Taliban are now powerful and controlling a lot of cities. These people are not safe anymore in Afghanistan. The withdrawal has begun. The evacuation has begun, ambassador crocker. You say this is an all hand on deck moment, it must be a presidential priority. What does that mean? What must be done right now? What needs to be done right now is to ramp up the evacuation, get more flights in faster. We are in a moment of crisis. The problem is the Taliban now control the narrative. They can certainly shut down kabul airport if they choose. One place it's not going to be right now is the situation we put ourselves in. The Taliban can wait. They have got the options and leverage and the capability. We've given that away. The ability we have to get our folks out, the others who served us, it determines now if that Taliban want to let them go. Janis shinwari, how do we break through the red tape? How do we speed up the evacuations? We have to ask president Biden to start more flights and we cannot wait. Since president Biden announced the withdrawal of U.S. Troops from Afghanistan, and this process has been too slow. I have been in contact with a lot of people in Afghanistan. They're waiting for their Visa. Some of them, they even did not receive their approval for the program. It means this program is very slow so far. We should expedite this program. We should have more planes to evacuate these people as soon as possible. Janis shinwari, what's the prolonged civil war that ambassador crocker fears is likely? What does that mean for Afghanistan and for those left behind? As I explained before, the Taliban, they're killing everybody. If they control Afghanistan, they will not only kill the interpreters, but they will kill their immediate families who are still in Afghanistan and Afghanistan will go back to 20 years or 21 years ago. No schools, nothing, no jobs. Since this evacuation -- the U.S. Withdrawal happened, you guys know that tens of thousands of people lost their jobs. If the Taliban take over, they will kill all these people, including the news reporters, everybody who was working for the Afghanistan government or U.S. Government. They're not safe. They'll kill everybody. Yeah, that's what will happen. Ambassador crocker, can you imagine any circumstances that will force the United States to go back in with ground troops? I cannot, George. President Biden has made that clear. We're going out and are staying out. He has now taken completely ownership of president trump's policy in Afghanistan. He owns it. I think it is already a stain on his presidency. What a tragic situation. Ambassador crocker, Janis shinwari, thank you for your time and information this morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.