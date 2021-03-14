Transcript for 'It's a momentous day. This (COVID bill) is transformative': Nancy Pelosi

We begin with the speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi bad speaker welcome to this week reminding my pleasure let me. Let's start with the Covert relief package I Alan some of the benefits just now but there was unanimous opposition on the Republican side. Most said the package was too large not targeted Covert relief. And our next guest senator John Barrasso argues it'll overheat the economy and fuel inflation what's your response. I totally disagree. The fact is it strongly bipartisan across the country its own the Indian. Congress of the United States where the Republicans have refused to meet the needs of the American people where they didn't vote as I've said it then. Vote no and take the joke you can be sure that all of their states and communities will be benefiting from this and they won't be complaining about it back home. But let's just be on the positive side of it this is pretty exciting. As I said it's a momentous day this is and it transformative. We had. 50% of children can't think they will be taken off of poverty. And by the way this bill is ninety some percent corona virus centric. This is so much the bills that we wrote in May the heroes that some of which was implemented in December. Much of it now but reef freshens side president. Biden's proposals and we didn't have the vaccine now we do so that makes a tremendous difference in our. Goal to crush the virus. And save the lives and livelihoods that the American people. Simply say it is this what we needed to do and we need to do more as we towed into the next step with let's talk recovery package. Let's talk about what comes next he signaled Friday that major infrastructure legislation is coming next that's gonna require new taxes. Kinney keep Democrats Unita behind a proposal like that and attract any Republican support. Well we'll CM ED two. And building roads and bridges and water supply systems next has always been bipartisan. Always been bad parts it. Except when they oppose it with a democratic president as they did under President Obama we had to shrink the package but nonetheless. Hopefully we will have bipartisanship so I could at their. Called upon my tears at the committees of jurisdiction to reach out to the Republicans to see what we can do. As we have traditionally done in a bipartisan way this is about. Brought bandit but to tap water systems it's about. Mass transit is it to have good paying jobs. All over the country it's also bet. Schools and housing in the rest. Good paying jobs across the country and aren't that once those jobs are. A building like and it's about promoting commerce. Creating good so it's it the goal is to promote good pit. Growth creating good paying jobs as we protect our planet in our fiscally sent out. But it is gonna take new taxes right you say fiscally sound. But let's say there's some some C six spring from certain. That this harbor tech maintenance taxed. Credit insists that we'll see it I think that some of that. Needs to be well we'll look at everything look at the tax bill will look at the appropriations process but looking at bonding in terms of build America bonds enabled us. To do so much and I were a package under President Obama and Vice President Biden. We'll take a look at them with collected canned. We want to be fiscally sound as we go forward and this is job creating which creates revenues that comes back to the treasury. Unlike what the Republicans did with their tax scam. 2017. Which gave 83% of the benefits of the top 1%. And committed their children to the tune of nearly one point nine trillion recognize that they can't. A hot and dead. Added to the national debt so they should be the last people to be talking about what is. Too expensive for the American people as let's Denny's. Let's talk about the situation at the border we've seen a huge surge in migrants crossing the border since January the number of children in custody. Carbonneau wasn't that it's 2019 peak during the trump administration. Your colleague from it Kai Escobar Texas called the conditions there are unacceptable she was there on Friday it is she right what more must be done. Well I'm second here he said. Veronica Escobar held its ground against a black colleague from representing. El Paso and yes it is. He actually the facts and the fifth are more children. About 6700. More children unaccompanied children coming out over the quarter. The this isn't humanitarian challenge to all of us what the administration has inherited some broken. System at the border and they are working to correct that in the children's interest I'm so pleased that the president. As a temporary measure has sent FEMA to the quarter in letters to. To facilitate the children going from 172. Hour. Issued an into where they are cared for as they are transferred. Into friendly home field. Considered safe for them to date so this again is. But the transition for what was wrong before. Two was right of course we have to also look to let us Central American Mexico and the rest. The corruption and violence. Over that so bam I'm most recent trip to the northern triangle that would be Honduras Guatemala. Salvatore who still hold the impact of climate change ninety these people were leaving because of the drought they couldn't farm and they were seeking. Other wastes Surfside so there are many reasons that go into this but the fact is we have to deal with it. At the border and many of the people could some of the people coming there are seeking. Time and I always like to quote our friends and evangelical movement that one of her rump hearings we had before we had the majority. The representative said to us. The United States refugee resettlement. Program is the crown jewel of American humanitarian its. The we have certain responsibilities that we must honor we have to have a system. That accommodates to that and that is like the administration is in the process of doing. Let's talk about security on Capitol Hill increasing number of Democrats and Republicans. Are seeing the National Guard presence has to be reduced fencing should start to come down. Are you prepared to move in that direction. Well I have this past week we had the presentation. By general Monterey and other law enforcement and national security expert as to how to as to what. We can do he'll blink what happened before but. As we go forward and members spring from that are having their cues this has to be professional security decision. I myself has been one. To say let's see what what we can do with. And a minimum of fencing but against the security decision. We they're cutting in half the number of the end. Of the National Guard already. That Sony will be there at planned for the next two months and subject everything that is there and deep. Architect of the Capitol has certain needs that he must have to Harden. The anxiousness in windows to the capitol in his think it's. And then the police board has to be reviewed for help it makes decisions they're point decisions to make him. We had three sessions so this is many members as possible who wanted to. No. The facts of the tall and now this week that hopefully will be able to make some decisions based on that and then we will have to add. They supplemental but the piece of legislation. To pay for the additional. Changes. And it didn't hopefully be put in lead as we make our decisions this will be our very best investments on how we. Protect the capital return it as soon as possible to this. Glorious temples of democracy that it is. Still like children can return our visitors can he turn and appreciate. The democracy of the United States that want to ask what I think we're on the same page in terms of of planning to make changes necessary unfortunate that it had to happen. But if you had an insurrection incited by the president of the United States. Based on misrepresentations. You have to make sure you're safe enough so those who are motivated by those misrepresentations. Do not think that they have opened season at the United States can't. I want to ask you about the controversy bring around Iowa second congressional district the GOP congressman Marjorie Miller weeks. One a razor close election six votes the votes were counted recounted certified by the state. But doesn't restoration committee begin a process this week they could lead unseating the congresswoman. Has Republicans accusing view of hypocrisy including Jim Jordan. He put at this tweet speak and plus he says she's open unseating Republican congressman Miller Meeks translation you're only allowed to object to an election. If you're Democrat. Why investigating election it was certified by the state. But it six vote. A six votes and a can act candidate Rita Hart a democratic candidate. Asked where this process to begin what the committee did the house administration committee. I was very narrow to take the process to the next step and see where it goes from there as an election six both out of 400000. Votes. Cast this is not unique. This has happened maybe even when you that in the capital. Before we're one basis had been close one side or the other saying let's. Let's take it to pass the congress even Justice Scalia agreed that the house. Has the authority to see members and therefore we can't count the votes. Six votes out of 400000. Cast a fair then. Such call anybody hypocritical about elections in two thirds of them in the house voted against accepting the presidency. But Joseph Biden is about it's just to the Iraq. Finally I wanna ask you about New York governor Andrew Cuomo a majority of New York's congressional delegation both senators have called on Governor Cuomo to resign. You've said there should be zero tolerance for sexual harassment does that mean the governor upon what should resign. I think they zero time tolerance for. Sexual harassment and we have taken measures. In the house of representative very strong measures enhance under leadership of congresswoman Jackie speer. Up of California. The what I said at the time that these revelations can fully I sit. Then see what these women had said. Must be treated with respect they are credible and serious. Charges and then I called for a and investigation. I had confidence. In the attorney general. Up of New York she has called for a I think expeditious. Investigation. And and again. With all the respect in the world for what these women have come forth and sat. In terms of that's it you're talking their New Yorkers now. And terms and generally speaking. People have to look inside themselves and say. I'm and Governor Cuomo also. Are they. How effective is their. Leadership and in leaving the state under the circumstances. That are there at but I do think that the women deserve to hear the results. Of these investigations as just the governor can't committees can't do you know are held no tolerance. No tolerance and this is the subject very near and dear to my heart this is no tolerance for sexual harrassment I'll let the world know that. But you're not calling on him to resign right now. And I think we should see the results of the unit that he may decide and there was hopefully this result will be soon. And what I'm saying is the governor should look inside his heart he loves New York to see if if he can govern effectively. Speaking and that's could be one of the considerations that he had. Thank you very much for time this morning speaker.

