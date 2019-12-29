Transcript for 1-on-1 with national security adviser Robert O'Brien

Joining me now is the president's national security advisor Robert O'Brien ambassador O'Brien welcome to this week. You do the John. So this distort -- with North Korea Christmas has obviously come and gone. Are you X still expecting some kind of a Christmas gift from Kim Jung there. You know we always monitor the situation and that the chairman on as. Said that there would be something over Christmas I think the president has engaged in personal diplomacy and at a very high level with him over the years and they have a good relationship personally. Up so perhaps he's reconsidered apple have to wait and see where moderate closely its a situation that concerns us of course. And what will be the consequences. If North Korea resumes either long range missile tests or nuclear tests. You know I don't want to speculate about what happened but we have a lot of tools are toolkit. Then additional pressure can be brought to bear on the north Koreans why wanna focus on as the fact that. This was the most difficult challenge in the world would present trump took office. Pres Obama warned him that there could be a war on the Korean Peninsula. Multiple administrations. Bases near Republican and Democrat have have dealt with us. Situation without success over the years president trump took a different attack attack with personal diplomacy and and so far we've had some success Kim Jon and promised to duke whereas the Korean Peninsula. We want to hold and they act that commitment and and we hope he follows through with a commitment that he made and in Singapore but. I if he doesn't we have other tools in the tool kit as the United States and and we'll use those as necessary. So there will be consequences the president obviously has given him a pass for all those won't shorten mid range missile test. If we see long range missile tests are nuclear test there will be consequences. Oh look well wool wool reserved. Judgment but the United States shall take action as we do in these situations and what and that's that say. It if Kim Jon and takes that approach will be extraordinarily disappointed ma'am wall will demonstrate that disappointment. Your predecessor John Bolton who you once called the most experienced Republican foreign policy hand of our generation. Said this week. Did the president's. It planned of engaging Kim Jong-un has been a failure. And he said that Kim Jong-un is never going to give up its nuclear weapons when he told NPR. I don't think North Korea will ever voluntarily give up nuclear weapons I think the inescapable conclusion is to. They're happy to sell that chain bridge over and over again but there's no serious chance stable ever voluntarily give it up. John Bolton right. Bullets on John's a good man his good friend I actually work from basketball not earlier my career and have a high degree respect for on the president has a lot of respect for master Walton. Other the president master ball not always CI die on how to conduct American diplomacy I think this is one of those cases where. As semester Bolton pointed out there has been no success whether it was in the the Clinton administration or that the Bush Administration the Obama administration there's been no success. With respect to North Korea the president has taken a different tact. We've gone for a period of time without nuclear test we've defused a very. A high tension situation. And so we're have to see if the presence approach works but. Well look like ambassador Bolton the president has no allusions that this a very dangerous. Concerning matter it was it was dangerous when he got there aren't. And he's tried to. Will actually live up to his commitments and what what the president has promised. The north Koreans are a couple things one is he's not insisted on regime change in number two he is laid out a path that if North Korea gives up its nuclear program. They can have an extraordinarily bright future with the with our great economy they've got hard working people there. So there's a real opportunity for North Korea now whether they take that opportunity or not we'll have to see and and if they don't take it. The United States is still bleeding military power in the world. We have tremendous economic power. It bolstered because that fantastic economy that we've had under the last three years of the trump administration and president trumps policy is so there's a lot of pressure that we can bring to Barrymore have to walk to see what happens I don't want to speculate but. The the president is is realistic about the situation there we hope the Kim general about the promise we made it to president trumpet Singapore. I want. Your reaction to a recent statement from a senior very senior North Korean official Kim young tool who said earlier this month. As trumpet is such a huge lists and erratic old man the time when we cannot but call him meet till it's hard again may come. Now again this is Kim mutual you saw he he met with the president in the Oval Office gave him that that first big envelope. Was at that did heard that the president had with Kim Jong-un. In Hanoi a what what do you make of that you would be. That this this statement coming from since somebody so close to Kim Jong-un. Well look at it it's their way out of trying to negotiate then. You know what the president has called. I Kim John un rocket manor a little rocket man you know these these things you know gone back and forth and it's all part of the give and take of above are of interest in diplomacy with that with a hermit kingdom and that we always. They're there there's not too much to read into that we'll have to see actions speak louder than words and we'll have to see what actions the the DP RK takes in and chairman Kim taken. Again he's got to pass in from his car glorious path for the people North Korea where they could become like South Korea. And be a very prosperous very wealthy country where there's another path that. That takes him down the road of sanctions and isolation and be in a prize state and has a little Woolsey which one they Jews. Really any contact between the United States and and in North Korea since that meeting that Steve Begin had. In early October. I don't wanna get into that but but there are channels of communication that that are open between the US and DP RK about a wanna get into the details of of that. That communication. Gay and I want to ask you at the case of Eddie Gallagher the the navy seal who of course was pardoned by president trump. A little men play some footage that there are times obtained of fellow navy seal. Members part of part of gal durst platoon talking about him. I heard more rehearsal. You have cars. I hate speech. It's called her own game CI tree cheers you freeze your U go to news or who have there was killing anybody. Again those are navy seal speaking members. All of the platoon of calendars platoon did you were you aware of those details was the president where of those details. When he was pardoned. Look this is this is a seal who and a bronze star for valor who'd been selected for promotion to senior chief at the time that he was accused. There were issues. Very serious legal issues with is his trial on how the prosecutor's conduct of that trial. Our conduct of the pretrial lot. Portion of those proceedings. But ultimately the president is commander in chief has said that he's got the back of our men and women in uniform. He has the power to head to pardon and egg to grant clemency exercised that power here and he and by the way he's done that. With justice reform for for Americans. Are primarily. You know minority Americans through his is justice reform efforts so that the present. But it but as an ambassador to the carries a deserve clemency but pledged asking me listen to those statements I mean. If these are again Navy SEALs who knew him well saying that you once sang the song take a shot at probably a twelve year old kid. He got crazier and crazier he was perfectly okay with killing anybody you. And those comments troubling. The president. A look at it look at it is it's very troubling that we send folks out that have to make split second decisions dealing with terrorists do with bomb makers. And very very difficult situations overseas and and what the president has said as we're gonna we're gonna stand behind our warriors. We're gonna have their backs there was investigation. And by the way that's a selected group of seals are also many many seals in many folks. In the special warfare community. That support. Chief Gallagher that there were there that appealed to the president. And asked them for this clemency so. OK look like all these cases like the commander in chief Anna and it's the same with civilian cases where the president is granted pardons and clemency. He takes a look at the situation and he does what he thinks is in the best interest the count. Country and and an in this case he felt that the chief who is who was out fighting for the United States. I deserve clemency but because we're we're where we put we put these it would put these men and women are very tough situations and that I think the president and that don't count. There were just about a time to very quick questions. The day after Christmas the president's weeded. About the impeachment proceedings tape saying quote it makes it much more difficult to deal with foreign leaders and others when it. In having to constantly defend myself. Which foreign leaders has he talking about who's never in trouble dealing with as a result of impeachment. Well I don't think there's any specific for a winter I can tell you that that foreign leader after foreign leader reaches out and and tells them that their you know I was surprised. You know we we pride ourselves on being a rule of law in the paragon of the royal wives spent my entire career promoting the rule of law both as a lawyer and as a diplomat. And I think a lot of folks watch what happened in the house what the proceedings down the basement in the inability to call the Republicans call the witnesses they want that sort of thing. And it disturbs them then they wonder what's happened in the United States I think what the president said his. Hey let's let's get this trial a senate let's get it over with and let's go back to business the American people. Record stock markets amazing a foreign accomplishments that you pointed out whether it's. The China trade deal or US MCA are getting NATO to pay and NATO members pay their fair share. Take injustice to Baghdad he. I'd let let's get back to business the American people I think that's what the presence asking for sort. And focus on important issues right last year name was floated as a potential future secretary of state. If Mike Pompeo runs for senate in Kansas you interest it. I don't want Mike Pompeo is a fantastic secretary of state it was one of the presence best picks for the cabinet. Is a friend of mine I enjoy working form I hope he doesn't leave. I love the job I've got now I get to work with present every day I'm. I'm very cap Fuchs sitting where I am an idol I I hope and I expect that secretary upon they'll say I spoke with them about this two nights ago. He said he's not running for sanity say stand in as secretary of state I'm. That this is what American has very pleased the president picks all right well wool wool and the lice committed to staying. Will mark that down ambassador Bryant thank you for joining us on this week. Merry Christmas and happy new year to you bank shot happy new year reference.

