Transcript for Pardoning war criminals undermines country's 'legal and moral' foundations: Buttigieg

I want to go to comments about. With that the president made about service members who have either been accused. Of war crimes were convicted of war crimes he said we teach objective to fight and they get treated unfairly and he is going to look at those cases. To see if perhaps they can. The idea that being sent to war turns you into a murder. Is exactly the kind of thing that those of us who have served have been trying to be back. For more than a generation. Or the reasons that Vietnam war veterans were treated so portly. When they came home at least someone was an attitude that found a very hard to separate. Policies from the people sent to carry out those policies today one of the things that protects our troops morally and physically. Is the knowledge that if anybody in uniform does consider Krahn. They will be held accountable by military justice for a president especially a president who never served. To say he's gonna come in and overrule that system of military justice undermines the very foundations. Legal and moral of this country. When you sir you are agreeing to serve the constitution and to uphold the law and frankly his idea that being sent to fight. Makes you automatically into some kind of war criminal is a slander. Against veterans that could only come from somebody and Evers.

