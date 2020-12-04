Transcript for 'Can't just pick a date and flip a switch,' Maryland governor says

Maryland's governor Larry hogan has warned the region is still heading up the curve, for people to prepare for, quote, dangerous times ahead. Governor hogan joins us now from annapolis. Governor hogan, let me start with the question that state delegate Mosby asked, what are you doing to protect those minority marylanders who are vulnerable? First of all, this disparity among African-Americans is very disturbing, that's why I called for the study. No one was tracking these things. It was difficult to do, none of the federal labs the CDC, nobody was actually tracking these tests by race. We went back and actually individually looked this up, thousands of cases and we're now -- we've got about 80% of those cases done and it's why you have the information that you're reporting on, we did it better than any state in America. I have also been successful in convincing the federal administration to consider the Baltimore, the entire Baltimore, Washington corridor as a hotspot. And a lot of our focus has been on those areas that you're talking about, where our highest population centers are, it's also where we have the highest concentrations of blacks and hispanics, and so it's Baltimore city, prince George's county, Montgomery county, right outside the Washington area, and those counties in between, about 5 million people in that corridor. Governor, I know there have also been calls to release more data by zip code so the state can direct resources to the hardest-hit neighborhoods. Baltimore has started releasing its data. Will you do that statewide? Yes, we have compiled all the data by zip code. I think it's going to be released on website either this morning or tomorrow morning. What are you doing with the information to help those communities, how do you use that data to help those communities? It's where we're directing all the resources. So as you know covering this story across the country, look, everybody's fighting to save every life we can. We're trying to save the lives of thousands of people in our state, 6 million people who live here, but the vast majority of our resources are focused on that Baltimore, Washington corridor and these communities that you're talking about. It's where almost all of our attention, all of our focus, all of our money, all of our healthcare, assistance from the national Guard, where our testing is being done, where our healthcare is being ramped up where we're adding 6,000 hospital beds, so it's definitely where the attention of the entire state and local government is focused. We have thankfully got the attention of the federal government. To this consider this entire corridor as a place to focus on. You and many other states are in dire need to more supplies. Listen to what the president said on Friday about the needs of governors. We're in great shape with ventilators. We're in great shape with protective clothing. We have additional planeloads coming in, but we're not getting any calls from governors at this moment. We're getting very few calls from governors or anybody else needing anything. You are chair of the national governors association, is that true? Well, I get calls from governors every single day. We have had 12 calls now with every single governor in America, eight of which the president and/or vice president was on the call with us, and I can tell you nearly every single governor -- I had a call with a FEMA administrator just yesterday afternoon -- look, we certainly have seen an improvement over the past week, from the week before, and I know a lot of people in Washington are working very hard. Everybody has gotten more supplies than we had the week before or the day before and I know there are people in Washington who are working very hard as partners to help the states, but I think that everyone is completely happy and we have everything we need is not accurate. Everybody has tremendous needs on personal protective equipment and ventilators. Everybody's fighting to find these things all over the nation and all over the world. And the administration is launching a second economic task force that will focus on reopening large portions of the country. You have said that opening back up is not like flipping a light switch. So do you see it happening in your state may 1st? Well, we haven't gotten any kind of artificial deadline on that. I'm going to -- look, everybody wants to get the country back on track as quickly as we can as long as we do in a safe manner, because we got this twin problem of this terrible health crisis, where we've got tens of thousands of people dying, and yet, we also have this incredible economic challenge where we've got millions of people who are unemployed and small businesses being hurt everyone. We got to balance those needs. But really, right now, it's saving lives and keeping people safe. But we do also have to think about, how do we eventually ramp up and get some folks back to work? An adviser to your state task force, has said that the country needs to be able to process 750,000 tests per week before opening back up. The president said he doesn't think that's needed, that large-scale testing, do you agree and would you be okay with lifting your stay at home guidance without widespread testing? I think widespread testing and contact tracing is going to be absolutely essential to finding out exactly where we are in this fight against this deadly virus, Dr. Scott Gottlieb's one of the smartest guys in America, I agree with him. It's something that we're all working hard to do. I believe we are making progress on increasing testing, the question is, how fast we can get tests up to speed where we can get to that point. That's certainly the question.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.