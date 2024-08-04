Pierre Thomas uncovers his family history of enslavement

ABC News’ Pierre Thomas, in collaboration with the 10 Million Names Project, investigates his family history and connection to slavery on “This Week.”

August 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live