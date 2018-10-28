Donna Brazile: Trump 'runs away from his responsibility as a leader'

The Powerhouse Roundtable discusses possible political implications of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting and a series of mail bombs allegedly sent by a supporter of President Trump.
18:21 | 10/28/18

