Transcript for President Biden 'isn't taking responsibility' for Afghanistan chaos: Terry Moran

You don't think this could have been handled better? No mistakes? No, I don't think it could have been handled in a way that -- we're going to go back in hindsight and look. The idea that there was a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don't know how that happens. I don't know how that happens. George Stephanopoulos' exclusive interview with president Biden right there. Let's talk about that and more with our round table. Craig Whitlock, "Washington post" reporter and author of "The Afghanistan papers." ABC news correspondent Stephanie Ramos. Michel martin, host of "All things considered" and Terry Moran, ABC news senior national correspondent. Welcome to all of you. Stephanie, we watched you all week at the white house question president Biden. He doubled down in his first speech about this focusing on the withdrawal and why he wanted to withdraw. That didn't go over so well. It's really chaos. Did they realize in his second speech as he focussed more on that? Seems like it. This time we didn't hear president Biden's reasons for pulling U.S. Troops out of Afghanistan. Instead we heard more about the people on the ground, the approximate number of people who had been evacuated or relocated out of Afghanistan. He stressed over and over that U.S. Troops would stay there to get Americans out and get allies out. He acknowledged this was a dangerous evacuation mission and it imposed risks to our armed forces on the ground and they're working under difficult circumstances. What I've been told from white house officials, yes, this is a very volatile situation and there may be Americans having a difficult time getting to the airport, getting to a particular gate, but they're sticking with this idea that that's not the broad issue here, despite the images we're seeing. That is the broad issue, the chaos, right Craig? It really is. Your extraordinary book that's just coming out with basically a look back at how we got here. I would like your reaction to what secretary Austin was explaining. They're in a tough, tough spot. This is clearly a mess. They are in a tough spot. As bad as it's been and as chaotic as it's been, it could be worse. We have lots of U.S. Troops on the ground. We have the Taliban roaming around kabul armed. If the U.S. Troops would leave the airport to conduct an evacuation, that would be really dangerous. So far they've only done it by helicopter. We have an unknown number of Americans out in kabul and the rest of Afghanistan. Then you have how many interpreters we need to bring out. What about other Afghans trying to help? Where do you draw the line? The idea we might get them all out by August 31st seems like a real stretch. At some point the Biden administration has to decide when do you call it quits with this operation and pull everybody out? You're not going to get everybody, certainly not all the Afghans helping the united States. Not that easy to get the military out. You don't want to do that at the last minute either when they so carefully did it before. Terry, you and I immediately noticed when president Biden said that our allies had no questioned America's credibility, but that was not particularly true. It's not true at all. The president seems adrift from the facts in a lot of ways. We had two former prime ministers of great Britain, Theresa may and Tony Blair, condemn this operation, condemn his leadership. Tony Blair called it an imbecylic withdraw. The speech going around from a veteran of the Afghan war, he speaks of the United States with a level of bitterness and contempt that I can't imagine has been heard in the British parliament for decades. The United States has taken a blow to its credibility around the world. China is sending messages to the people of Taiwan saying you can't count on the united States. What about Joe Biden's reputation, Michel? This is a man who touts his foreign policy experience. In many ways it's like when he first spoke about this, it's the withdrawal. It's all about the withdrawal. It's not about the withdrawal. It's about the way it was handled. How much does Joe Biden's reputation suffer in this? I really do think this has complicated our picture of Joe Biden considerably. Let's acknowledge the thing he didn't do that his predecessor might have done. He didn't attack reporters like Stephanie for asking legitimate and tough questions. He didn't do that. He didn't throw his commanders under the bus and throw all the blame on them. He didn't do that. He has shown a stiff-necked quality that I just think a lot of people don't associate with him in his initial conversations. There was a lack of empathy for a person. Everybody who covered Joe Biden has a story like this where he called their mom when they were late or giving his phone number to kids and people suffering through illnesses, and yet this is the same person who is demonstrating, as Terry pointed out, a separation from the facts that we can all see and seemingly initially at least a lack of regard for the suffering that this botched operation has caused. There is a risk to his reputation. Not just his reputation, really his standing not just in the international community, but his own countrymen. Progressives will be looking to see if he fights for the priorities he says are also his. This is the problem going forward domestically. Stephanie, during George's interview with him I was stunned when George asked him about the Afghans clinging to the airplane who had fallen to their deaths and he just bristled and said that was four or five days ago. What is happening inside the white house when they hear this? I think they recognized that defense mode. You're right, it was striking to see president Biden take that approach. He was essentially telling George, yes, this is happening. Yes, it's chaotic. There's turmoil. We're fixing it. Let's move on. Certainly defensive. I think the administration recognized that. On Friday he brought up those gut wrenching imaging again sharing what so many people have expressed that it's heart breaking to see people so frightened and sad and they're desperate and the president on Friday saying we'll get Americans out. We'll get our Afghan allies out of there just -- he'll keep troops there on the ground until he does that promising resources to make that happen. We still don't know exactly how that will happen. Exactly. Craig, I want to ask you, in your investigation in your wonderful book, were you surprised by this? Should we have been so surprised? I'm not surprised the Afghan army and police force fell apart. I'm surprised it happened so quickly. I don't want to act like I knew they were going to melt down in a number of days. Certainly the U.S. Military and the state department knew the Afghan army and police wouldn't hold up very long. I think the Biden administration thought they had several months for a transition, that they could remove U.S. Troops and close the embassy if needed, that the Afghan government would hold it together for several months. The last time this happened was 2011 in Iraq. Secretary Austin was the military commander. I wonder if this lulled them into complacency. They had done this before and they could do it again. It would be like Iraq. This time it blew up in their face. Now they're scrambling to figure it out on the fly. Iraq should be a lesson for intelligence since ISIS moved in there. Terry, there is -- we've heard this -- subtle finger pointing, direct finger pointer, I know chairman Milley was talking about that intelligence. They didn't get it. Where do you think fingers should be pointed? Well, the buck stops in the office with no corners, in the oval office. Joe Biden says that. He really isn't taking responsibility. He has known since the day he was inaugurated that he was going to be the president who withdrew American troops for once and for all from Afghanistan. He's had seven months to organize the government to do this. He had advance warning to some extent that the situation was deteriorating. Certainly over the last several weeks the cable that went to secretary blinken, the guys on the ground in kabul wrote the state department and said this thing could fall by the end of August. The American people expect presidential leadership in a crisis. They don't expect it to be perfect. The Taliban falling and the troops giving up, I asked secretary Austin about that as well. We may not have known how fast it would happen, but it's hard for me to believe they didn't have some expectation that would happen since they knew we were pulling out. Doesn't operational effectiveness land lower than the oval? It's true the president sets the broad outlines of the direction, but there are a lot of people who have been in office who had their responsibilities longer than Joe Biden has. It seems to me the planning for this could have started a year ago in the prior administration. Where was that? I just feel like operational effectiveness here -- It's what we said to secretary Austin too. You have known -- when he came into office, he wanted to pull out of there. I was going to ask you, Michel, about the polls. Seven in ten Americans said we should get out of there. I know that president Biden touts those polls. That's not what we're talking about here. The polls are now was it worth it? I honestly think this is one of those questions that won't be answered today or tomorrow. It's one of those soul searching questions. It's a question about American identity. The American identity is about competence and sticking with things. Despite the searing experience of Vietnam, this is a question about whether it was worth it will be royaling the country for quite sometime. Craig, you have expertise in this area, but one of the concerns I have what does this do for recruiting of white nationalist groups. This is one of their core issues, refugees. It was about Americans losing their identity. This is a very fraught time for the country for reasons we can't even anticipate at the moment. We're also dealing with a pandemic. That c-17 loaded with more than 800 Afghans and most didn't have masks on. I was in Afghanistan a couple months ago. There are no vaccines there. Nobody is getting a vaccine. Concerns about that going forward. Yeah, not just on the transport and the U.S. Military flights, but then they're taking them all over the world. They're taking them to the gulf for processing, in Qatar and other countries. Now the question is where do they go from there? They're not all coming to the United States. The state department announced two dozen other countries will take these folks. Those countries will be concerned for their public health and infrastructure. How do they cope with this? That's a whole problem on its own. It's one of many they're having to juggle dealing with this enormous influx of refugees and immigrants from Afghanistan in very short order. Stephanie, the booster shots set to start in September. That's good news for the white house. I mean, they feel pretty solid about this other than the controversy about whether they should be sent to developing countries. Right. It's something they touted for a while. They've said it's up to the fda, saying this is what's been recommended. The president saying this last week that he and the first lady will get their shot when it's time. This is something they've supported for quite sometime and saying that it's -- they're following the guidance from the CDC and fda. If that's what they're recommending, that is what the country should follow. They've moved the ball a little bit. There are more people getting vaccinations as we see this horrible surge in covid. Thanks to all of you. I know we're all going to be watching what happens in Afghanistan. As secretary Austin said, we do not know what the final outcome will be.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.