One-on-one with President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani

More
George Stephanopoulos interviews the president's attorney Rudy Giuliani about the president's legal strategy for the Mueller investigation.
14:18 | 06/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for One-on-one with President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55615927,"title":"One-on-one with President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani","duration":"14:18","description":"George Stephanopoulos interviews the president's attorney Rudy Giuliani about the president's legal strategy for the Mueller investigation.","url":"/ThisWeek/video/president-trumps-personal-attorney-rudy-giuliani-55615927","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.