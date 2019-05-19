Transcript for Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard on escalating tensions between US and Iran

Congress on the tossing Gabbert from Hawaii she joins us from Washington DC this morning congressman thank you for joining us. Right now your morning Allegheny used to you've taken on the Aggies into running for president and regime change. Wars I wonder what you thought about that line. From governor Hickenlooper speech he said some Democrats are requiring. From past American foreign policy mistakes are looking to withdraw from our global leadership role does that apply DM. Now it doesn't you know my focus has been coming from my experience you know I in listed in the army National Guard after the terrorist attack on 9/11 served as a soldier for. Over sixteen years and deployed twice in the Middle East in congress have served for over six years on both the foreign affairs. And the armed services committee. And bring that experience to the forefront whereas president I will and he's counterproductive and wasteful regime change wars. Worked and this new Cold War and nuclear arms race recognizing how wasteful and costly these are. And take the trillions of dollars that we've been spending. Would continue to spend and invest those resources. On serving the needs of the American people things like health care education rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure for. Protecting our environment there are many urgent needs here that we need to address and we've got to get our priorities straight. Resigned you're DNC post back in 2016. Because you thought Hillary Clinton. A hawkish interventionist foreign policy does that apply to her colleague in the Obama administration former Vice President Biden. We'll see what vice president Biden's foreign policy. Vision is for this country we may agree on some issues disagree on others. The problem that I have seen is that across both Democrat and Republican administrations. And especially in this trump administration were right now he is leading us down this is dangerous path. Towards a war with Iran US air. He says he doesn't want it but. The actions of him and his administration. People like John Bolton Mike Pompeo tell us a very different story. They are setting the stage for a war with Iran. That would prove to be far more costly far more devastating in dangerous. Than anything that we saw in the Iraq War a war that I served and a medical unit worked every single day I saw firsthand. The high human cost of war. Well one of the actions they took this week was evacuating as you know our our. Our diplomatic posts in Iraq because they were concerned based on the intelligence that Iran may be looking to strike you as centrists you don't buy it. I don't you know we we heard conflicting. Stories coming from the British commander who is the co commander of the fight against racism al-Qaeda there any Ross in Syria saying. He hadn't seen an escalation of tensions are threats. Coming from these Iraqi. Or any Shia militias serving. In Iraq I think what we're seeing unfortunately is what looks a lot Blake. People in the trump administration trying to create a pretext or an excuse for us to go to war against. Iran a war that would actually undermine our national security. Cost us countless American lives costs civilian lives across the region. Exacerbate the refugee crisis in Europe. And you would actually make us less safe by strengthening terrorist groups like nicest and al-Qaeda. You said we have to end the new Cold War and you have taken a notably softer line on Blatter put in Russian and some other. Democrats and Republicans want to put about Helen from the Daily Beast this week this at all seek average campaign. Is being boosted by couldn't apologists and in in the past she met with the aside. He defended Russian military operations in Syria you oppose the arrests of Julianne. A sign suggested that Russian election meddling is no worse than America's historically. Do you believe the bladder recruiting is a threat to US national security. You know it it's unfortunate that you're citing that article George because it's a whole lot of fake news. What I am focused on his what is in the best interest of the American people. What is in the best interest of our national security keeping the American people safe. And what I'm pointing out consistently. Time and time again is that. Our continue to wasteful regime change wars have been counterproductive to the interests of the American people. And the approach that this administration has taken. In. Essentially choosing conflict rather than seeing how we can cooperate and work out our differences with other countries in the world has been kind of conduct. You are national many Democrats have been tougher on Latimer couldn't and then president trump do you think Democrats are taking too hard line. I think of that the escalation of tensions that we've seen between the United States and nuclear armed countries like Russia and China and your right. It it has come from this administration is also come from some Democrats and Republicans. In congress it has brought us to this very dangerous point. Where nuclear strategists point out that we your at a greater risk of nuclear war now than ever before in history and we got understand what the consequences. Of that art something that we in Hawaii. Know all too well with the wake up call that we had about a year a little over a year ago. When we got text alert over a million cell phones across our state. Saying that a ballistic missile as incoming. Seek shelter immediately this is not a drill. This was terrifying for people all across our state because there was no shelter. And even though that turned out be a false alarm it points to the very real threat we face. If we continue to go down this path of this new Cold War ever escalating tensions. And a nuclear arms race in this is what I seek. To change. To build relationships that are based on. Cooperation rather than conflict. And also recognize that in examples like. Denuclearization the Korean Peninsula we've got to be able to work with countries like Russia and China to be able to accomplish that objective. To keep the American people say salute the eastern time this morning. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.