-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Supreme Court upholds Affordable Care Act for 3rd time
-
Now Playing: Republicans criticize Biden for giving Putin 'pass' in high-stakes summit
-
Now Playing: What’s next for US-Iran relations?
-
Now Playing: Biden faces critical issues at home after 1st foreign trip
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle’s new children’s book
-
Now Playing: 'Time will tell' if agreements made with Putin during summit will hold: Sullivan
-
Now Playing: Celebrations in Tehran after Ebrahim Raisi elected president
-
Now Playing: US Catholic bishops going against Vatican
-
Now Playing: Ebrahim Raisi has won the Iranian presidential election
-
Now Playing: Hardline candidate expected to win Iran's presidential election
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, June 18, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 18, 2021
-
Now Playing: Voters line up on Election Day in Iran
-
Now Playing: Geneva summit, California vaccine lottery, Hong Kong raid: Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: Iran citizens vote for new president
-
Now Playing: Israel bombs Gaza City in 2nd day of strikes
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, June 17, 2021
-
Now Playing: US, Russia agree Iran should not have a nuclear weapon