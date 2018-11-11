Rahm Emanuel: Midterm elections were 'a blue wave with a red undertow'

More
The "This Week" Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, including the impact of Democrats taking control of the House in the 2018 midterm elections.
17:03 | 11/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rahm Emanuel: Midterm elections were 'a blue wave with a red undertow'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59122187,"title":"Rahm Emanuel: Midterm elections were 'a blue wave with a red undertow'","duration":"17:03","description":"The \"This Week\" Powerhouse Roundtable debates the week in politics, including the impact of Democrats taking control of the House in the 2018 midterm elections. ","url":"/ThisWeek/video/rahm-emanuel-midterm-elections-blue-wave-red-undertow-59122187","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.