Transcript for 1-on-1 with Rep. Adam Kinzinger

There was an attack carried out on January 6. And a hit man sent him. I was crushed up against the door frame the demanded for enemy took took advantage and it's. Beat him being in the head or more afraid to work at the capitol in my entire. Deployment to Iraq you've difference shoot my colleagues is disgraceful. Harrowing testimony from four police officers before the house committee examining the January 6 attack on the US capitol. Joining us now for an exclusive interview was one of the two Republican serving on that committee congressman Adam Kensington. Congressman can zinger thank you for joining us I want to ask you Bennie Thompson the chair of the committee said that there will be many subpoenas. Issued. As part of this investigation and issued soon. Who do you expect that we'll see subpoenaed to appear before the committee. Why don't get in the naming names this point I think. What we need to know is what happens so if you look at it what is gonna take find out way happen some tape talking a lot of people. It's going to take thorough investigations we wanted to do this expeditiously and wanna get to the answer when I want to drag this out. On but we want to know I think this is kind of like the shot we have as a country. Ought to get answers to what led up to it what really happened what happened in the aftermath. And so I would expect to see a significant number of senate subpoenas for a lot of people. But I think the bigger thing is just what is the message that's gonna come out of this is that the American people deserve the truth they need the truth. Even if they may even if there are some folks on you know some TV channels that don't want to talk about it. The truth needs to be out there for even those folks kids to know in the future so it's going to be a thorough investigation that's for sure. What one of the big questions is what. Donald Trump was up to in the White House has this riot was unfolding. Liz Cheney is suggested including in an interview on this week. That anybody. Who spoke to Donald Trump during those hours. Should come and testify before the committee she suggested it could even mean subpoenas. A subpoena for Kevin McCarthy now we've learned Jim Jordan also talked to Donald Trump on January 6 would you support. Subpoenas to the Republican leader in the house and to and to Jim Jordan. I would support subpoenas to anybody that can shed light on that. If that's the leader that's the leader if it's anybody that talked to the president they can provide us that information I want to know what the president was doing. Every moment of that day after he said. I'm gonna walk with you to the capital after Mo Brooks stood out it's that we're gonna kick backside and take names todays the day of the you know patriots. Take their country back from other people. I wanna know they were doing because that's going to be important I want to know. You know the National Guard took five or six hours to get the Capitol Hill did the president make any calls it if he didn't why. And. If he dead of course then how can the National Guard still takes five hours I think had the president picked up the phone to call the guard would have been their immediately. This stuff that we can't you know sweep under the rug of that was a whole seven months ago in the history that some people are trying to do because it's politically inconvenient. If anybody's scared of this investigation I ask you one question what are you afraid. I mean either you're afraid of being discovered of having some culpability and then. Horror you know why if you if you think it wasn't a big deal than you should allow this to go forward so this is. It is essential for history for the American people for truth. And we get to the botanist I think anybody with parts of that information. Within sight knowledge can probably expect to be talking with so so if. Somebody like Kevin McCarthy who clearly has some of that knowledge and Jim Jordan who seems to have some of that knowledge. Refused to testify or refuse. To comply with subpoenas if it comes of that. I don't think we've ever had a situation like that how how could you enforce. Or how would you enforce. A subpoena for a fellow member of congress. To be like a vote of white hands or what where how would you do it. Yeah I think that's that's a question more for of the the lawyers that know what constitutional. I guess trigger mechanisms are enforcement mechanisms aren't there I'll say this. I intend at least on the committee to get to a full accounting of the truth. And if somebody thinks that they can stand up in news you know maneuvers to try to string this investigation out hope the people lose interest and hope that they can resist. At least me and I know the other members of the committee. Are determined that we are going to get to that answer so may cost you a lot of legal fees to try to resist but were gonna get to that answer I don't know what. You know specific things we can do to compile. And I'm not even sure where this this investigation has definitely who we're gonna need to talk to you. But I do know that the facts are gonna lead with a facts lead to. We're gonna have a full account that well based on what you said it seems clear that you ruled want to talk to Donald Trump himself right. Well I look I don't know again it's gonna depend where the facts that we man I didn't have to talk to Donald Trump to get the information or ponds of people around him. But there were tons of people involved in the things that led up. To January 6 obviously if you talk to the president the former president that's gonna have a whole new set of kind of like. You know everything associated with it so when I look at that I'm like maybe but I know that we're gonna get to the information. If he has unique information that's one thing but I think there's a lot of people around him that news. Despite and I I have to ask you before this. Hearing before this do you kicked off this first hitting hearing the Republican leadership. Held a press conference where they. Placed blame for the riot on Nancy Pelosi. Our polio a sound from the conference chair a least the fun. The American people deserve to know the truth that Nancy Pelosi. Bears responsibility as speaker of the house for the tragedy that occurred on January 6. I mean my god. That they think the they've protected Donald Trump from from blame here and they're blaming Nancy Pelosi for the fact that trump supporters. Invaded the capital and and including her office you can explain to me what what what they're talking about. Yet to meet its mind blowing and it basically shows the desperation to try to derail us not you think about the different audiences that exist. There's the audience of the American people and then there's the audience that Donald trop. All Donald Trump needs to see is that you're making me defense no matter how nonsensical that defense this up that defense goes from. Of course we all know a strong supporters and those Q and on types. That launched to dozens direction on the sex but it you stand in front of the proper news channel Donna mr. trump watches and you say. This is Nancy Pelosi is fall you've just done your job doesn't matter who don't even make any sense anymore what matters is that you said something to placate them. And so look at the speaker and I don't get along on a lot of things. All of this case we do which is we need answers it's been seven months it's time to get to the bottom of this. And by the way what do you mean what Abbott on January 6 on the security posture and certainly we're gonna get to the bottom of the security posture. But that's like blaming somebody for being a victim of a crime when the perpetrators. Actually executed that crime. It's an insane and and this is where we have to take back. The narrative particularly speaking as a fellow conservative to conservatives. Like we can't do this alone that's why started country first country when asked you to come to just say. Let's take back what's new and division in this country and actually get back to telling the truth the people. Instead of being able to stand up and say it's the in Tupelo is his fault and know that Donald Trump's happy and it's really doesn't matter. All right Adam Kensing or Republican of Illinois thank you for joining us we appreciate the time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.