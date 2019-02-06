Transcript for Rep. Schiff says Mueller 'has one last service to perform'

The opinion says the constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing. The opinion says you can't indict a president while he's in office but he could have reached a decision as to whether it was criminal activity. Very different views there from William Barr and Robert Mueller. We'll talk about that now with congressman Adam Schiff, thank you for joining us this morning. I know you're coming to us from San Francisco this morning, site of that state convention yesterday. I want to start by showing everybody, house speaker Nancy Pelosi speaking, almost getting drowned out by calls for impeachment. The report lays out of 11 instances of possible obstruction of justice by the president of the United States. Now, you've been supporting the speaker as she holds the line against impeachment. But the pressure is building. Can U hold the line? Well, look, I think we're going to do what's right for the country and at this point, the speaker has not reached the conclusion and I haven't had either that it's best for the country to put us through an impeachment proceeding that we know is destined for a failure in the senate. That calculus may change if the president continues to stonewall, and demonstrate his unfitness for office. It's in a way even if unsuccessful in the senate the ultimate form of censure in the house. But we're not there yet. And I think if it's close call of putting the country through that. We have an important legislative agenda to try and advance. I think at this point that's still the preferred course. But it could still strengthen your hand against the department of justice in court and opening an inquiry isn't the same as reaching a final judgment on impeachment. Why does the evidence by Mueller require at least opening that inquiry? Of course, Mueller didn't comment on the question of indictment. By the way, I think bill Barr is completely disengenerous H was a criminal, I can't indict him. Perhaps he should let the southern district of New York they can say, individual 1, the president of the United States, should be charged when he leaves office. But in terms of the impeachment process, it's not mandated by the constitution, we can avail ourselves of this when the president demonstrates acts of high crimes or misdemeanors. Most of his conduct qualifies for that. But at the same time, we have to recognize that the reality that one party, the Republican party, has turned itself into a cult of the president's personality and is not likely to act consistent with its constitutional obligations. We have to figure out in that context, is this the right thing for the country? I'm just not convinced, not yet, that's the case. What might help is hearing from Robert Mueller before congress. Where do things stand in getting his testimony? Well, I was disappointed to see during his statement the other day, such a ro found reluctance to testify. I understand that, but I think he has one last service to perform. It's not enough merely to speak for ten minutes and say I'm not going to answer questions for the congress and the American people. There are a great many things that aren't in the report. We want to find out what happened to those counterintelligence findings that were sent back to headquarters. What other things did you learn during the investigation that ought to concern us in terms of whether the president is vulnerable to influence from Russia? Does the president, still, intends to build a trump tower in Moscow? Is that why that financial inducement, why the president can't criticize Putin or take adequate steps to protect our elections. American people have every need to have answered here. I hope Bob Mueller will understand, as painful as it may be, he has a final duty here to perform. Like any other witness and it's my hope that he'll do so and it's my hope that he'll do so voluntary. And if he doesn't, subpoena? Well, that would be my recommendation, yes. But I hope that's not the case. That's decision we'll have to make collectively and our leadership when there's use of compulsion, because it may lead to litigation. That's not how this process for Bob Mueller should end. He's a dedicated public servant. I hope that he'll come and testify voluntarily. Meantime the attorney general has made it clear he's going to continue this investigation of the investigation. Here he was earlier this week. Sometimes people can convince themselves that what they're doing is in the higher interest, the better good, they don't realize that what they're doing is unethical to the democratic system we have. He hasn't reached a final judgment. But he's made it clear that something went wrong at the start of this investigation. Well, ironically, of course, that statement you heard from bill Barr is a perfect description of his own conduct. He's will to throw out terms like spying, and pretend that he doesn't know how prejorative that term is. That's the why he's, I think falling into such legitimate criticism for acting as a effectively henchman of the president. You don't talk cavalierly about intelligence agencies spying on presidential campaigns. We can sadly expect that given this power to declassify information now, he'll do so in a selective way to mislead the country and the president's service. No opportunity for rebuttal this time. No further Mueller report that will set straight this selective declassification that he may put into effect and the fact that he will say, he doesn't want to speculate about what went on early in the investigation until he knows. But he's willing are to speculate that it's spying. Tells you all you need to know about how disingenuous he's being with the public. Let's hear from the top

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.