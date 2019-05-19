Transcript for Rep. Seth Moulton on US foreign policy challenges and 2020 campaign

Another democratic congressman set moan from Massachusetts congressman thank you for joining us this morning let's begin right there where they come early Gabbert Plato she says the real danger now. Is a new Cold War. Well the fact of the matter is that there are a lot of dangers we face around the globe because we have a weak commander in chief and Donald Trump and that's why in this race I'm taking him on not just as president. But as commander in chief we've got to start talking about how we can make America safe. And strong from our communities to our borders to across the globe to restoring American leadership. And you do that through strength you do that by showing how America all make the world stronger and state are safer together. Are you the only Democrat doing the well you know and I'm the only one who's really been talking about about national security and taking on trump in his job as commander in chief. And I do that with the experience of having served on the ground in combat a doing Ford Taurus in the Iraq War leading troops in the infantry. And it's given me a firsthand perspective on what it takes to make America safe and strong but also how careful we have to be in getting into wars and across the globe. And that's why I'm so concerned about the escalation with Iran right now we have to acknowledge that Iran is a threat to American interest. The fact I've fought our audience on the ground in Iraq in 2004. It was bloody we won and if necessary. I will fight Iran again but right now war is not necessary. Washington Post reported this week a year in a classified briefing you're accused of Republican Carson to Liz Cheney and exaggerating intelligence about the threat. From Iran does that apply to the administration as well. Well it does and I'm not gonna discuss the contents of the classified briefing but it. Suffice it to say Liz Cheney seems to think this is a slam dunk. And I disagree I spoke with general Mattis recently former secretary of defense who went the Baghdad embassy was attacked consists in September. Decided the right course of action was not to send a new carrier group to the gulf not to send a 120000. Troops. Like the administration is contemplating. Because we need to avoid an in an incident like a Gulf of Tonkin incident. That set off the Vietnam War that would drag us into war but make no mistake this is exactly what John Bolton wants to have happened. He pushed America into a rock under a weak commander in chief and George W. Bush and he's pushing America into Iran today. And we have the same situation. With the commander in chief. Who dodged his own generation's war you know got to got a medical. God is bothered uses his connections team. The lie about his speed lie about his bone spurs in get out of serving his own generation's war sweet doesn't really have the credibility to keep us out of this one. And that's why this situation is so dangerous. It's why. The world is so dangerous when you have a weak commander in chief in the president of the United States. You describe Joseph Biden has a political mentor here is one of the most authentic leaders you know so why should Democrats she's you. Over your mentor. Well George I think it's time for the generation that fought in Iraq and Afghanistan to take over for the generation that sent us there. To show how we're gonna take America forward into the new world into a new economy. Into the challenges of climate change that our generation has to deal with in live with. I think it's time for that change in American politics and I've been fighting for ever since I was elected ever since I took on an eighteen year incumbent as a as a freshman congressman. Ever since. I thought the last two years to help get veterans across this country elected. To help take back the House of Representatives is time for new generation of leadership in American politics. And I'm ready to deliver it. That's not a very. Various subtle message right there time for generation went to Iraq and Afghanistan to replace generation that such as there said Joseph Biden's vote for the Iraq War back in 2003 defining issue. His Asian defining issue. No but ideas are and that's why I'm calling today. Four at the biggest call to national service since World War II. A way to take us forward and meet the challenges of this new economy and a changing world. You know America has always risen to the challenges that face our country. With a call to service that's how we surmounted the Great Depression it's how we won world war two and is how we put a man on the moon. By calling everyone to get behind a common mission and having everyone do their part. And so I'm asking all 33 million young Americans to to consider serving their country as well. Not to make it a requirement but it expectation. That Americans wolf we'll take apart and our future take a part in serving our country. And if and if America if you invest in America then America will invest in you and so coupled with this call to service. Is a new national education guarantee modeled on the GI bill. To say that if you serve your country you'll get to go to college or to vocational school we will make that investment in U. That's the kind of forward looking policy that I think we need. To meet the challenges of a changing world to address climate change to bring broadband to rural communities and to say to America we need a common mission we need to be united. Going forward as a country. You subtle qualified for the debate stage is that make or break for you don't you have to be on that stage have a chance. It is his only week four of the campaign. I have a seven month old daughter at a moment. It was a hard decision to get in this race but ultimately I decided to get in. Because I believe it's the best way I can serve this country. But this race is a marathon not a sprint. And so we are on track to make that first debate but it's true we haven't qualified yet so that's why I'm asking people across this country does is. Donate a dollar to my campaign if you wanna hear these issues debated if you want to hear these issues. Be a part of the democratic debate and you want to take on Donald Trump in his role as commander in chief I think we have to do that if we're gonna win. Because I think Donald Trump is actually going to be a lot harder to beat that many Americans think but that's why I'm in this race and I'm proud to be here and I'm looking forward to earning more support. He needs 65000 those donors to qualify good luck with that. Carson thanks for joining us this morning.

