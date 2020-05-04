Transcript for '(Researchers should) proceed based on evidence and not emotion' on vaccine: Ashton

A pandemic is a lot like a forest fire. Caught early it might be extingished with limited damage. Allow to smolder undetected, it could grow to inferno beyond our ability to control it. But if we wait for a pandemic to appear it will be too late to prepare and one day, many lives could be needlessly loss because we failed to act today. President George W. Bush nearly 15 years ago, let's talk about now with our experts, ABC news chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton. Tom Bossert, former homeland security adviser for president trump and chief white house correspondent Jon Karl, also out with a new book "Front row at the trump show." Tom Bossert, let me begin with you, you also worked for president George W. Bush, the warnings were there in 2005, the warnings were there under president Obama. They've been consistent throughout the government for the last 15, 20 years, yet, we still appear to be blindsided, how do you explain that? I'm not sure we were blindsided. When president bush read that book on the 1918 flu he tasked us with more than writing budgets. Populated with these ppe and things that we needed for not just terrorist attacks, which had been the focus of the stockpile previously, but for naturally occurring outbreaks like this. We have gone through fists and starts through his presidency, president Obama's and president trmp's over this competition for annual funding that we go through between the daily pressing needs and then these low-probability, but high-consequence events. There's a lot of trench work has been done here, lot of planning and thinking has gone into this. What we're implementing now is the strategy that came out of the president's tasking video and that social distancing work was published in 2007. Okay, Jen Ashton, let's take on the situation we're facing right now, you've seen both vice president Biden and the defense secretary say they're going to be moving towards face coverings and masks. The president said no. We had another tussle yesterday at the press conference, the president saying he might take hydroxychloroquine and Dr. Fauci being much more equivocal about the possible benefits. Let's start right there. As a doctor, what's your thinking now on this possible treatment of hydroxychloroquine? Well, George, any time you talk about any treatment in medicine you have to weigh the risks versus the benefits, versus the options and alternatives. Let's start with what we know about hydroxychloroquine, it's been effective against malaria and lupus. It comes with some rare, potentially fatal side effect of an irregular heartbeat. That's why it's recommended that an ekg be done before someone starts this medication. We know based on early data out of China and France that in patients who are moderately ill with covid-19 there may be some benefit. It has shown some anti-viral and possible anti-immune properties in the lab but what we don't know is its safety profile in patients who are critically or moderately ill with covid-19, we don't know the right dose or when to give it. Just because something is available doesn't mean we should jump to its use. We always have to weigh the risks versus the benefits and proceed based on evidence and not emotion. And Jon, one of the things we're seeing playing out in that new social distance briefing room, is that kind of a tug of war between the president and his science advisers nearly every day on nearly every subject. It's remarkable, George, on one hand the president on big decision points has actually listened and taken the advice of the medical experts. But on the messaging, on each and every one of these things, there's been a divergence. Think about it -- on the facial coverings. The CDC comes and recommends it and as they're announcing it, the president wants everybody to know he's not going to wear facial coverings. On the question of a national stay at home, both Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci said that every state should have a stay-at-home order it's essential. At the same time, the president is raising questions about that and thinking, well, some places that aren't hotspots don't need that. On the question on whether we can get back to normal and when we can get back to normal, the president is making it clear once again that he doesn't want the cure to be worse than the problem. That he wants to get back to normal quickly. Meanwhile, Dr. Fauci is basically at the rooftops warning about the possibility of a second wave if the -- if what we're doing now is lifted too early, so it's really something else and it's across the board. But on the major decision points so far he has listened to the experts. And Tom Bossert, you're out with a new piece today saying, we only get two strikes on this. The first strike is that we were a little slow to implement the proper social distancing. Going forward, we saw the president again yesterday talk about maybe having people go to church services on Easter, pushing hard for opening as quickly as possible. If you were inside the white house right now talking to the president, what advice would you be giving him about the next week, next month? The piece suggests also we didn't pivot into some commonsense approaches. You know, I know what I would be telling the president right now, would be to lift his gaze. He's looking ten feet, and it seems a lot of our leaders are looking ten feet in front of our bumper right now dealing with the daily tactics and distribution issues. He needs to be looking 20 yards, 200 yards, and as far as in front of his headlights as he can, we'll end up having shortages, shortfalls in our vaccines, manufacturing abilities. Once we get a useable vaccine we then have to produce 340 million doses of it. Get that production capacity in place. We need to start thinking about how to message to people the extreme, extremely difficult mobilization and effort of testing that's going to come ahead tomorrow and the next day. All through April and all through this summer, a very tedious affair that requires very careful planning and execution. We don't want people at the end of April to think, I'm tired of this, and we're all going to run back into the streets. Jen, one of the big questions, whether or not people can go back, is whether they can be tested for having the antibodies to covid-19 in their system and once again, on this whole question of testing, it appears that we're behind. George, the antibody, or serology testing, is a critical piece of this whole strategy here and to dovetail on what Tom just said, I say we're in the third, fourth inning medically or scientifically and the testing is a huge part of that. What will this tell people if they had a recent or current infection, whether they're immune or never exposed to coronavirus. It was approved by the fda late Thursday night for emergency authorization. It's not fully rolled out yet. It's minimally used right now. Whereas South Korea, Germany, uk have been doing this for quite some time and we critically need this information not just to say when someone can go back to work, but healthcare workers need this for their protection, and we need this data to track the degree of silent transmission, so, you know, just because the fda approved it Thursday night we've heard that it could be weeks, or possibly months, until it's widespread and that may be too late. And finally, Jon, we're facing all these questions against the backdrop of an election year, you pressed the president on that at the last briefing, we're seeing real differences starting to emerge over how this election is going to take place. Joe Biden told you the Democrats may have to hold a virtual convention and should be prepared to do that. The president said there's no contingency plan for the Republican convention. It is going forward. I asked him about what preparations are to be put in place to ensure that the fall election can happen? There are scenarios where this comes back, where you have another wave in the fall, potentially even right going into the November election, what's being done, I asked the president about one proposal which is having every state have an option for mail-in voting and the only thing he told me is that he opposes that idea. He doesn't like mail-in voting. So, I don't get the sense there's a lot of thought of this on the white house but it's a huge, huge question going forward. Boy, it sure is. Thank you all very much. We'll be right back with Rahm Emanuel and Chris Christie. Thank you all very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.