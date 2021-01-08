Transcript for 1-on-1 with Sec. Pete Buttigieg

As the White House continues its effort to encourage more vaccinations president Biden announced new requirements for federal workers' to be vaccinated or face mandatory testing. Here to discuss all of that plus the bipartisan breakthrough in congress on infrastructure. Is transportation secretary Pete put it judge thank you mr. secretary let me ask you about this a new rule and the push back we are we use hearing. From a lot of federal employees. Unions agree would you unions that are representing a workers including at the Department of Transportation. All one of those unions the federal law enforcement officers association called this. New rule a clear violation of civil rights so what do you stated these unions and and there are several of them. That are on cultural with a new rule and how it came about. Well look this is about protecting lives this is about setting a good example and to be clear employees have a choice. Either attest to their vaccination and indicate that that's happened. Or there have to be other measures to keep the workplace safe including a masking social distancing testing. This is a basic safety measure at a time when we continue to see. This very dangerous variant spreading around our country. Look we have so many obligations in so many dimensions of employee safety to make sure that this is a safe workplace. This is part of that but it's also important I think for our federal workforce. To lead by example because we're asking the whole country to do what it takes to make sure that we get beyond this pandemic and this is a very important part of how to do it. And I know that it's this is not part of your purview as the secretary of transportation. Not something in your focused on. But others a lot of outrage over the expiration of the of the eviction moratorium. Did the failure of congress to actually knew it though the belated way that the that the White House urged congress to do it listen to our congresswoman. Alexandria costs you Cortez. Was this he would yeah. But I didn't just yet it on the news and sad. So I'm asking you is as a member of president Biden's cabinet did the White House. Fail on this did it you know now we have millions of people potentially facing evictions. Let's be clear the administration has been acting throughout and the president views this as a moral issue. Not just a political one. And so what that's why you see not just the guidance that that went out recently to the agencies on steps that they can take but also. The work that's been going on from the beginning to get emergency rental assistance out to families. It's out to states but it's not yet necessarily getting to everybody. But the pace has picked up fact the last month we have reporting on. I was more than the previous months and we need to continue getting this emergency. Assistance out to people so that they can stay in their homes. Yes the president enthusiastically supports movement to extend this but we're not waiting for that and haven't been. There have been steps at every level using every lever available to this administration throughout and will continue to be. But guilt let's move on to infrastructure as was a major breakthrough at seventeen Republicans voting to begin debate on this obviously it hasn't passed yet lot of potential obstacles but. If this comes together more than a trillion dollars'. On new infrastructure. Spending what will this mean to it to the average American. Old every American is gonna see a difference and I think that's one of the reasons why you had this extraordinary. Sight something you just. Don't see in today's Washington very often on and on a major issue. Which is Republicans Democrats coming together saying let's do this and for that matter business and labor rarely on the same page about it. Major economic issue at the table saying OK let's let's get this down. We're talking about roads and bridges were talking about ports and airports were talking about. Rail and transit not to mention the work that's going on on water. On broadband there is no county no community certainly no state in this nation. That won't see improvements because of this just like every part of this country has seen the cost of us. Failing to invest over the last 102040. Years the way that we should have been. Now my department stands ready to get to work as soon as we get. Those dollars once a bill was signed by the president but of course we got more work to do to make sure everything comes together in the bottom line is that we cannot remain. In thirteenth place is a country with transportation infrastructure as we change that. Using I want to mention that Americans are going to see in every part of the country. Is new jobs millions of good paying jobs most of which are available T workers whether they have a college degree or not. OK so that's that's quite a pitch for this but we've heard from speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi did. She says she will not take this bill up in the house in west the senate also passes the much larger. A social infrastructure bill that is opposed. That all Republicans oppose even even a couple of Democrats are are are not necessarily support a vote. Why would that be a mistake. For Democrats in the house not to pass this bill in less they can also passed that's all there are larger bill. I mean isn't this good inning of it will tell leave. On its all believe in both of these packages and we believe in each of these packages that. President is has made clear that he supports them both. And looks forward to signing them both but I I don't want it give up. On the idea that at least some Republicans could vote for the second bill to I mean what what's taking shape their own. What's called human infrastructure side maybe they don't want to call it human infrastructure fund. They can call whatever they like but cutting child poverty in half by extending the child tax credit. Excuse me making sure that Americans can have paid family Reeves so we're not virtually the only country but world. That lacks that it why can't at least a few Republicans. Vote for that we're gonna keep pushing on the that but what about Christmas and enticing success the physical and I understand and there's just you yes or no question. Should congress pass this even if this is the only infrastructure bill. Others pastor should this basically be held up in what she gets off. We think congress should pass both in the president looks okay. Her it not quite an answer but the tribe secretary but it does thank you very much for joining us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.