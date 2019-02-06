Now Playing: Who is Michael Bennet?

Now Playing: 1-on-1 with Rep. Jim Jordan

Now Playing: 1-on-1 with Rep. Adam Schiff

Now Playing: 1-on-1 with Sen. Michael Bennet

Now Playing: 2020 presidential candidates gather at the CA Democratic Party convention

Now Playing: 2020 candidates react to the Virginia Beach shooting

Now Playing: 2020 presidential candidates to attend the annual CA Democratic Party convention

Now Playing: Trump launching new tariff against Mexico

Now Playing: Monument quilts displayed on National Mall in support of sexual assault survivors

Now Playing: LGBTQ couple suing Trump Admin. over right to be foster parents

Now Playing: President Trump threatens new tariffs on goods coming from Mexico

Now Playing: President Trump ramps up border battle

Now Playing: Last abortion clinic in Missouri set to close

Now Playing: President Trump poised to hit Mexico with tariffs

Now Playing: Senior North Korean official reportedly executed

Now Playing: Louisiana governor signs 'heartbeat' abortion bill

Now Playing: AG Barr now appears to be at odds with Trump

Now Playing: Trump announces new tariffs on Mexico

Now Playing: Mystery remains over why USS John S McCain name was covered