-
Now Playing: Who is Michael Bennet?
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with Rep. Jim Jordan
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with Rep. Adam Schiff
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with Sen. Michael Bennet
-
Now Playing: 2020 presidential candidates gather at the CA Democratic Party convention
-
Now Playing: 2020 candidates react to the Virginia Beach shooting
-
Now Playing: 2020 presidential candidates to attend the annual CA Democratic Party convention
-
Now Playing: Trump launching new tariff against Mexico
-
Now Playing: Monument quilts displayed on National Mall in support of sexual assault survivors
-
Now Playing: LGBTQ couple suing Trump Admin. over right to be foster parents
-
Now Playing: President Trump threatens new tariffs on goods coming from Mexico
-
Now Playing: President Trump ramps up border battle
-
Now Playing: Last abortion clinic in Missouri set to close
-
Now Playing: President Trump poised to hit Mexico with tariffs
-
Now Playing: Senior North Korean official reportedly executed
-
Now Playing: Louisiana governor signs 'heartbeat' abortion bill
-
Now Playing: AG Barr now appears to be at odds with Trump
-
Now Playing: Trump announces new tariffs on Mexico
-
Now Playing: Mystery remains over why USS John S McCain name was covered
-
Now Playing: Mueller aftermath: What's next?