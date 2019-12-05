Transcript for Sen. Rand Paul on Trump administration's recent foreign policy challenges

Let's get a Republican response from senator Rand Paul. Thanks for joining us this morning. Let me pick up where chairman Good morning. Good morning. -- Where chairman Schiff left off, that perhaps congress should consider making it illegal to engage foreign governments, foreign assistance in campaigns. Do you agree? I think the American people would be shocked and dismayed to know that Joe Biden's son was making $50,000 a month just a couple of months after he was dishonorably discharged from the military for drugs. $50,000 a month, I think Americans will be dismayed that hunter Biden was doing this while Joe Biden was lobbying to have this company go free. Joe Biden was asking the prosecutor to lay off of the company that hunter Biden was working for for $50,000 a month. Actually, that's not -- -- After getting kicked out of the military. That's extraordinary. That's not what was reported. In fact, he was on an anti-corruption drive. That's exactly what was reported. He got $50,000 a month right after he was kicked out of the military. That's exactly true and nobody disputes that. That's separate from what you said about what the vice president was saying right there. How about this idea that the president could ask -- it's appropriate for him to ask the attorney general to investigate the former vice president? I think since the very beginning this all has been politically motivated. Now both sides are doing it. I think it goes back to the Clintons. This why we shouldn't have special prosecutors. One of the things that Adam Schiff and other partisans don't understand is that if you're accused of a crime by the grand jury and they don't indict you, the prosecutor doesn't go all over town saying we thought he did this, we thought he did this, this is all the evidence. That's why a grand jury is secret. The Mueller investigation said that the president did not commit any underlying crime. Now they're all saying he obstructed justice about something that was not considered to be a crime. This has degenerated into partisan politics and the best thing we can do at this point is say let's get on with the country's business. Are there some underlying constitutional issues? Yes. The primary constitutional issue is whether or not the FISA court which is supposed to spy on foreigners which has a lower constitutional standard, can you use them to spy on a presidential campaign or seek information about Americans, that truly is a travesty and truly is unconstitutional and that's the root of the problem we should be addressing. As you know, there's no requirement that there be an underlying crime for obstruction of justice exist. You've got something like 800 former federal prosecutors who say they believe the president would be prosecuted if indeed he weren't president right now. You're not concerned about that at all? I think most Americans would disagree with that. Most Americans would hate the idea that you're called in to talk to the FBI and when you're called in they say, you know, what did you say on the phone to somebody two months ago, and if you describe that inaccurately, then the government's going to going to say we're going to put you in jail even though there was no crime committed? No, people are horrified by the idea that you can put someone in jail for obstructing justice on something where you didn't commit the crime. Think about it from the perspective of the president. Isn't that exactly what happened with Martha Stewart? Well, yeah, and it was wrong. It was an abomination. When you're accused falsely of a crime and you try to defend yourself, should you be accused of another crime for drying to defend yourself against false accusations? I think it's absurd. How about this charge from Democrats you heard from Adam Schiff that the president's blanket no is basically amounting to another kind of obstruction of justice? Is it appropriate to stonewall congress across the board not only on matters of policy like immigration and health care? I think the clip you played of Adam Schiff showed it accurately. He's a hypocrite. He was all for president Obama using executive privilege. Now he's against this president. The bottom line is they spent $35 million investigating the president. Their conclusion was that there was no underlying crime. This whole ka bitsing about, oh well, maybe he obstructed justice to try to hide an investigation about something he didn't do, this is absurd and the American people know it. People have gone to their corners on it. It's important to remember that this was politically motivated from the very beginning from a political document, from the Hillary Clinton campaign, and that should be investigated because we cannot allow the incumbent parties to weaponize the intelligence communities to spy on Americans or on political candidates or potentially their donors, so there is a real danger to this and it is a constitutional one. But the Democrats have it completely upside down. The clips go both ways. Back when president Obama was asserting executive power you attacked him for acting like a king. Let's show that. Someone who wants to bypass the constitution, bypass congress, that's someone who wants to act like a king or a The president acts like he's a king. Not only is it an abuse of power but it almost leads us to a constitutional crisis of sorts. The president can't do what he wants. He's not a king. He has to get approval from congress. Why isn't that hypocritical? Right. And for your viewers you will also need to remind them that I opposed the president when he unconstitutionally, Obama, tried to make DACA without congress and I also opposed president trump when he was trying to spend money that wasn't appropriated. I took a lot of heat from people in my party saying well, you can't spend money that wasn't appropriated by congress but I said the same thing under president trump as I said under president Obama. I think that is consistent. With regard to executive privilege, I never said one word about president Obama on whether or not he should have to divulge all the material within the administration. I said he couldn't create an immigration law without congress first creating the law. I said the same to president trump, you can't spend money without congress appropriating it. I want to ask about the president imposing new tariffs on China on Friday. Looks like that trade war with China is escalating. Last year you put out a tweet that said tariffs are taxes that punish American consumers and producers. If tariffs punish farmers, the answer is not welfare for farmers, the answer is remove the tariffs. Are you worried that president trump is going to end up putting in permanent tariffs that are going to hurt the america econy? Yes. I know of a big company that told me that the tax cuts specifically helped them but the tariffs are almost equal in punishing them. The farmers in Kentucky are concerned about the tariffs and I've talked to the administration about this. I've said my concern is the great benefits of the tax cut which have low unemployment and incredible economic growth could be erased by this tariff war. As we ratchet it up with China, I'm very concerned. However, as we're in the middle of this and the president is playing a negotiating battle with the Chinese and I think he feels that they can't back out, I think there are ways that the Chinese market could open up and this would be good but I've advised the administration get this done because the longer we are involved in a tariff battle or trade war, the better chance we can enter into a recession because of it. Senator Paul, thanks for joining us this morning. Thank you.

