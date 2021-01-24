Transcript for Senate 'must do many things at once' as impeachment trial nears: Sen. Klobuchar

time this morning. Let me bring in senator klobuchar now. Senator klobuchar, let's talk about this impeachment proposal now in the senate, the trial's going to start on February 9th. I was hoping to get to this with senator Paul, but the GOP signaling they're going to make a process argument, it's not constitutional to try a former president. It won't be legitimate if chief justice Roberts doesn't preside, your response? It's constitutional. We have precedent from way back when a secretary of war was tried after he had left office and obviously, there's a remedy that would help in the future, which would ban former president trump from running again, but as I listened to Rand Paul, George, I just kept thinking, man, this is why Joe Biden won. The American people right now are struggling, they need pandemic relief, they are literally trying to balance their toddlers on their knees and their laptops on their desks. And teaching their first graders how to use a mute button just to go to school. They need help. I believe we can handle this impeachment trial and just as the American people doing, juggle what we need to get done. Get the homeland security through. We just had an insurrection at the capitol. Get people confirmed for Biden's cabinet. And get the people the help that they need. You heard Jon Karl say there aren't the votes there to convict president Donald Trump now. He waived the acquitted headlines, saying this was vindication for him. Are you concerned that could happen again? My colleagues have not yet committed about what they're going to do, and the news we just got out of "The New York Times" yesterday that the president was actually actively trying to take out his own attorney general and put in an unknown bureaucrat, conspiring with him, I think we're going to get more and more evidence over the next few weeks, as if it's not enough that he's sent an angry mob down the mall to invade the capitol, didn't try to stop it, and a police officer was killed. I don't really know what else you need to know. The facts were there. We saw it right there on the platform during the inauguration. You could see the spray paint at the bot Tom the many columns. But if the votes aren't there to convict, would you pursue instead a censure to prevent president trump from running for office again? We're focused on impeachment but there are many options, things can be looked at. But I think the thing your viewers need to know right now we must do many things at once. There's so much problems out there for the American people, they want those vaccines, and I'm so glad that Joe Biden invoked the defense production act. So we can get them produced, get the distribution centers opened, we can make sure that schools can open again, that's what he's focused on and that's what we're focused on and we can do this impeachment trial at the same we can run it in the afternoons. Confirm the nominees in the morning. And pass legislation at night. Politics of how this would work. You don't have an agreement with Republicans -- It has to be negotiated. That's what I want to ask you about, whether you can get the organizing resolution through and with Republicans saying the president's plan is far too big, do you still hold out hope to get bipartisan support? Or will Democrats have to go it alone? We had a fine agreement back in 2001, I wasn't there, around and George Bush was there. Democrats can be in charge this time because of the fact that we have a deciding vote. Those are things that can be worked out easily. Mitch Mcconnell knows it. Secondly, when it comes to how we're going to get things do, we're in charge, and with even votes we should be able to get legislation to the floor including the pandemic relief package, as for the amount, the amount that Joe Biden has proposed, that's exactly the numbers we were talking about last summer and at some point the administration was talking those numbers. Why do we need it? Because we don't have areas of our country are getting very small numbers of the vaccine, we got people with pre-existing conditions that have been literally isolated for nearly a year waiting for help with this vaccine. Of course, we need the funding to get that vaccine distribution out there. We got to stop messing around and get our economy going again. That's what Joe Biden's proposal is about. Senator klobuchar, thank you for your time this morning. Thanks, George.

