Transcript for 'States needed money and needed clear national direction … months ago': Dr. Besser

let's bring in Dr. Richard Besser, former acting director of the CDC. Now president and CEO of the Robert wood Johnson foundation. Always great to see you, Dr. Besser. You heard the governor say, any state could do what west Virginia has done. But it's largely rural, could this model for vaccine distribution really work across the country? Well, you know, I don't want to take anything away from west Virginia. They're doing an excellent job. But the numbers of people in West Virginia to be vaccinated, who have been vaccinated, pales in comparison to states with much larger populations. One of the things that I think has gotten lost in the conversation in the discussion of, can the nation do 1.2 million or 1.5 million doses a day? The more important question to me is, can we get vaccines to those people who are at the greatest risk of being infected, being hospitalized and dying? We're not getting a lot of that data, but the data we're seeing shows there's a major gap by race, geography, by neighborhood, and if we don't do a better job of those people working, face to face every day to put food on the table and pay their rent, people who are going to work to keep our economy going, we could see great numbers but we could see the same kind of disparities that we're currently seeing in the same incredible toll in term of deaths. Not many states are looking at that. So, what really has been the holdup with the vaccine in most places, what should have happened that didn't and do you see a plan now that will make this happen faster? Yeah, I mean, I see the pieces coming into play, what should have happened was states needed money and clear and national direction months and months ago when it was clear we were on the road to have potentially effective vaccines. Our public health system has been underfunded for decades and the idea that the public health system can stand up that quickly to do something on this scale is something that just can't happen. So dollars are starting to flow, hopefully congress will come forward and provide more money to states, not just for public health but to get schools in shape so that more children can have learning in place, to get this done, to improve our systems. And rich, we got word this week of this new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but lots of questions about its efficacy compared to pfizer and modern. Why would someone want a vaccine that has about 72% efficacy compared to 94% -- Well, at this point, we only have a press release from the company, so I'm looking forward to seeing the data when it comes to the fda. One of the things that they say in their press release is that it's much higher than that when it comes to serious infections, so that means people who are hospitalized and died, if it's true, it truly protects from that, the idea that you can get that level of protection with one dose will have major impacts. I'll be looking to see, what does the advisory committee to the CDC on immunization practices, what do they say in terms of how do you use these two vaccines, given one has a much higher level of protection than this one? Martha, those other trials were done before variants were starting to circulate. So we don't know that those same high levels hold up now, that's one of the things that scientists need to look at, if someone who has been fully vaccinated and get covid, can you look at that strain and ask, was it an old strain or a newer variant? A vaccine early on was highly effective may look like one coming out in a later trial. And a lot of concerns about those variants as well. Dr. Besser, thanks so much for joining us this morning.

