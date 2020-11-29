Transcript for 'Those suburban votes were key to putting Biden over the top': Nate Silver

I think we'll do very well wiurban women. I think it's going to be one of the surprises. They keep saying we don't know. We think he's not doing well with suburban women. I think I'm doing great with suburban women. They were talking about suburban women don't like Donald Trump. I said I think they do. Suburban women, please love me. Please love me. President trump just before the election worried about his prospects among suburban voters after they swung dramatically for Democrats in 2018. With Joe Biden flipping several battle ground states, how critical were suburban voters to his victory. We asked Nate silver to give us his take on Biden's winning coalition. Although his win may not have been his landslide he hoped for, Joe Biden did really well in the suburbs. Let's look at the voting dat where the trends are striking. Start with Pennsylvania. Biden did a tiny bit worse in the city of Philadelphia than Hillary Clinton. He netted about 471,000 votes in it as compared to 475,000 for in the four suburban counties in the philly metro area, Biden improved on Clinton's performance by 105,000 votes. That's enough to account for his entire margin over trump in the keystone state. How about Wisconsin? Similar pattern. Biden gained only about 3,000 votes relative to Clinton in the city of Milwaukee. Now the suburban parts of Milwaukee are traditionally very red. They were a bit less red this year than before. Year. Biden lost them by only 60,000 votes as compared to 85,000 votes for Hillary Clinton. That 25,000 vote improvement is enough to account for his 20,000 vote overall margin of victory in Wisconsin. I don't need to tell you about Georgia. Look at the map to see how the Atlanta metro area has turned blue. In the five core counties in Atlanta metro, Biden won by more than 700,000 votes as compared to 470,000 for Hillary Clinton. Some of that's was college educated white voters. It's important to keep in mind that suburban and white are not synonyms. This is an easy buy to me. Those suburban votes were key to put Joe Biden ahead in the electoral college.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.