Let's bring in our round table, former Republican governor of New Jersey, Chris Kris, Rahm Emanuel former democratic mayor of Chicago, our senior white house correspondent Cecelia Vega and Layla Wright rigor. Cecelia, let me start with the rally last night. Rarely has there been so much hype before a political event. The campaign talked about 1 million people requesting tickets. Rarely have there been so many empty seats at a trump rally. How upset is the president? We know, Jon, from having covered him how much he loves a good crowd size. This is a big issue for him. The president behind the scenes was livid, extremely irritated by the low turn out. There will be some big questions for the campaign manager going forward. They needed this to be a big win given all the headlines going into this week. Frankly over the last month. That's why they chose Oklahoma. This is a state he won big, 36% back in 2016. They assumed this was going to be a mega rally. Here's my take. I think perhaps time will tell that this may be a reflection of an enthusiasm gap. I don't think that's the big headline out of what happened in Oklahoma. I think the big headline is some of the things the president said. When he talked about testing being a double-edged sword on coronavirus, that he asked his team to scale back on the testing because of the high numbers coming in. We're seeing the Biden camp go hard after that. He didn't say -- on juneteenth, you mentioned that at the top of the show, given the climate about race relations, in the long term it will be less about the number who showed up and more about what he said and didn't say in that rally. Governor Christie, it's not just about crowd size. Obviously we're nearly five months out from election day. Look at the latest Fox News poll. The president down 12 points to Joe Biden. If you look at our latest poll his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, only 41% approval, 58% disapproving. We've seen in the polling the president trailing among suburban voters which he won in 2016. He's barely winning among rural voters. There are a lot of red warning signs out there, aren't there? Yeah. You know, Jon, president dukakis was ahead by this much as well and even more later in the this political climate is so volatile and so different than any political climate we've had before that everyone needs to let this campaign play out. No doubt the president is the underdog right now. He's dealing with three crises at one time -- the coronavirus crisis, the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus crisis and a real racial crisis in this country. When you have those three things at the same time, that's never good for the incumbent. The key to this race is what the president started last night. He needs to engage in a campaign where he gets Joe Biden out of the basement in Wilmington, Delaware and out on the campaign trail speaking. When that happens this race becomes a binary choice. When that happens, I think you see the race tighten up. This will be a close race. There's no question, Jon, in the current circumstances, four and a half months out the president is the underdog. Rahm, I assume you agree with that? What I think -- from a different perspective. What I think is, Jon, first of all, look at that speech. I believe like Cecelia in a month from now the president will shake-up his campaign given the trajectory its on. Number two, there's a telling sign if you take what Nate showed. In the upper states Michigan where he's invested a lot of time attacking the governor he's down by 10. Kind of different than where he is in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Showing the more involved he gets, the worse he's doing in every part of the race. Third, the last year and a half I believe the Democrats were angry at trump and swing voters were exhausted. I think since the crisis from covid to what's happened in Minnesota and around the country swing voters have gone from exhausted to now being angry at Donald Trump. In every crisis he could have flipped his presidency and done something with it. If he reacted appropriately -- they've now seen the full part of the president and the most important part of the voters, swing voters, have come to the same conclusion as the Democrats have for the last three and a half years. The president is out classed by this job and he's not up to uniting the country to face all three of these challenges in a united front. That's why he has the judgment by the American people he's not up to the job. They're going to send him packing. It's time for a change. It is going to be a choice though. It's a choice between the president and Joe Biden. Leia, let me ask you given that we heard senator klobuchar take herself out of the running to be Biden's running mate and saying Biden should choose an African-American woman as his running mate, does that lock that in? Is that the direction he's going? It's not necessarily a lock. We have to consider that the base of the democratic party is black women. Black women are really pushing for their agenda and for their issues and needs to be front and center on the ticket and also have somebody in the white house whether vice president or president who is going to fight for these issues and make them tangible. We're seeing a lot of black women and a lot of the broader party is saying, yes, this is a black women's time. I think it's also important to listen to what these people are saying. What they're saying is it doesn't necessarily have to be a black woman, it has to be somebody who listens to black women's issues. If there are candidates that happen to be black women, but they don't have our best interests in mind, perhaps we should look in a different direction. That's what the campaign is looking at. It's what voters are paying attention to. It's what the base of the party, black women, are interested and committed to right now. Biden was quick to come out and say he doesn't support defunding the police. How does this play out? Once this turns into a real campaign, you know what Donald Trump is going to do. Donald Trump is going to portray Joe Biden as somebody who wants to abolish police departments, somebody who favors what we've seen in Seattle with protesters taking over part of downtown Seattle. He's going to tie Biden to the most extreme elements of the protest movement. How will Biden deal with that? He's going to try to tie Joe Biden to the most extreme elements. One thing we have to pay attention to is there's a larger movement in this country actually in support of these things that Donald Trump is arguing are extreme and they're pointing out they're not extreme in the way that Donald Trump is pointing them out. Take defunding the police. When you break it down and look at the elements of re-appropriating the founding, rethinking the police department, it turns out there's a lot of strength and support for that. I want to point out the other day the reverend barber held a virtual rally and in-person rally for the poor people's movement, which addresses a lot of these issues. Over 1.5 million people attended. That's not insignificant. That's quite powerful. That's the kind of thing Joe Biden wants to tap into as he's thinking about vice presidential nominees as somebody who can excite the base and bring them into the democratic party and bring them into the electoral process. Rahm, one other thing we saw in the protest in San Francisco, we saw a lot of confederate statues going down. I was surprised to see the statue of Ulysses S. Grant toppled. I found this strange on two fronts. Grant directed his attorney general to prosecute the kkk. The kkk history doesn't come back until 1920 because of what grant did. I would say this as a jewish American, grant signed order 11 which was anti-semitic and realizes what he did was wrong and appoints a number of Jews to his administration and was the first president to visit a synagogue. I think we should take a step back in this process. You can't white wash history and you can't white it out. Grant is a president who had his faults. He was human, but he accomplished a great deal to get America right. In the same way I think Roosevelt is one of the greatest presidents, he interred the Japanese, he didn't allow the St. Louis ship in 1938 to come to the shores of the united States. On the other hand he agrieved great things. In toppling that statue -- I understand the desire and I don't want to throw it it with the civil war honoring confederate soldiers. That's a mistake and it's wrong. He made mistakes. On the other hand, you learn from that and he learned from it and became a better president. Governor Christie, I want to turn to this president. The firing of Geoffrey Berman, I fully understand presidents have the power to nominate and appoint U.S. Attorneys and the right to fire them. Isn't at least there a serious appearance of a conflict here? No, there's not. The fact is that, you know, U.S. Attorneys -- I was one of them for seven years. You serve at the pleasure of the president who appointed you. This is not a situation where the president did anything other than say he was no longer content with the service of the person that he appointed and the proof of the matter is that he appointed that person's first assistant to succeed him. So in the end the southern district of New York, which those of us in New Jersey and the other 93 districts call the sov Vern district of New York. Everything I know about Audrey Strauss is she'll be an independent voice leading the southern district of New York. Today they're at least as well if not better than led by Geoffrey Berman. The president had some defeats in the supreme court over the past week of course on the gay rights decision and then on DACA. How significant is that DACA decision, Cecelia? It's huge. It was a bombshell with the chief justice deciding with the liberals on the bench. The president is in a really tough spot. He said overnight that he plans to refile the case. He said everything is going to work out for the young people, but then went on to insult them saying they're not so young anymore. Here's the reality right now. 86% of people in the country support giving the DACA recipients, people brought to this country as young children illegally by their parents. With this overwhelming public support the president has to make this judgment as to whether go forward and refile and attempt to have legislation either in congress. There's zero appetite for that. Joe Biden said he plans to enact some sort of protection for dreamers on day one if he's elected. You can bet, Jon, this will be a major campaign issue heading into 20. Rahm, the president's response was do you get the impression the supreme court doesn't like me? Do you get that impression? I wouldn't make that impression. The fact is he's on the wrong side of the law is how I see this. I think he made a mistake. I want to go back to one thing you asked, Jonathan, of Chris. There's an intersection between the Berman decision and what's in the Joe Biden book. Attorney general Barr is finally -- Donald Trump has his Roy Cohen. The president if Bolton's book is to be believed says I will interfere in that justice case whether with the Chinese or the Turkish government. Here you have a case where you have the U.S. Attorney's office investigating the president's network and now that person is fired. He may have the liberty to fire him, but you have a situation where bill Barr is both John Mitchell and Roy Cohen rolled into one. I never thought I would say this. Actually we found bill Barr is like the Dick Cheney in this minutes without the sunny out look. I think there's a pattern here of corrupting the justice department. Governor Christie? Jon, you can tell we're within four and a half months of the election because Rahm Emanuel is more partisan than normal. I ate my wheaties. There's no evidence the president or anyone else interfered with that Turkish that Turkish bank was indicted by the southern district of new York. That matter is pending. If the president interfered, he was wholly ineffective. Rachet down a little bit. We're out of time. Cecelia, Leia, Chris, Rahm, thank you for joining us. That is all for us.

