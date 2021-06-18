24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Supreme Court may 'swat' away Texas anti-abortion law: Sen. Cassidy

George Stephanopoulos interviews Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., on &quot;This Week.&quot;

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live