-
Now Playing: 'I will support the president' on Senate trial and witnesses: Sen. Ron Johnson
-
Now Playing: The people 'deserve to have a full, fair and complete trial': Sen. Doug Jones
-
Now Playing: Klobuchar is 'the goldilocks candidate': ABC's Matthew Dowd
-
Now Playing: Swing state voters react to the House impeaching Trump
-
Now Playing: ‘I don't buy that you can win a presidential nomination' on ads alone: Nate Silver
-
Now Playing: Lesson of recent UK election 'is not good news for Democrats': WaPo columnist
-
Now Playing: 'Do I buy that Bernie has a shot at the nomination? Definitely': Nate Silver
-
Now Playing: Trump 'doesn't have tactics. This is him.': Chris Christie on impeachment
-
Now Playing: 'Beginning of the end for this show trial that we've seen in the House': Sen. Ted Cruz
-
Now Playing: Trump 'believes he is above the law and accountable to no one': Rep. Adam Schiff
-
Now Playing: 'There is nothing authentic about Pete Buttigieg': Chris Christie
-
Now Playing: 'It's not going to be a tough vote' to impeach Trump in House: Rahm Emanuel
-
Now Playing: Kamala Harris' 2020 exit puts 'Biden in position to benefit': Nate Silver
-
Now Playing: 'Something is wrong with the system': Sen. Cory Booker on 'barriers' in 2020 race
-
Now Playing: 'It is weird' that Giuliani went to Ukraine: GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz
-
Now Playing: Trump 'hits all the buttons that founding fathers were concerned about': House Dem
-
Now Playing: Democrats feel 'they've made the case that they can make' on impeachment: Rick Klein
-
Now Playing: Trump is 'pretty borderline for reelection' despite booming economy: Nate Silver