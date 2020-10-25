'This is a team sport': Tom Bossert on managing the pandemic

More
ABC Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton and former Trump Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert discuss the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic on "This Week."
6:16 | 10/25/20

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'This is a team sport': Tom Bossert on managing the pandemic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

