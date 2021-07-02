Transcript for 'Time is of the essence' to pass COVID-19 relief: Buttigieg

transportation secretary. Secretary buttigieg, thanks for joining us this morning. We just heard Jon Karl say there that there's no margin for error on the democratic side of this covid relief bill. Any senator can derail it. Are you confident the Democrats will hang together to get this done? Yes, because it's so important, and because the American people want this to happen. Look. Each passing day the need for relief becomes more urgent, ensuring that we have the resources to defeat this virus, but also to support American working families, and by the way, that's not just a unifying priority for the democratic coalition. That's something that has a remarkably large degree of support among Republicans, at least among Republican voters, Republican mayors. We're hoping that will also show up among Republican legislators in Washington, but of course, that's what the next few days will show. What you are hearing from Republicans is the size of the package is just too big, and it's not just Republicans. Treasury secretary for president Clinton argued this week that it's too big. The economy doesn't need it and then he added this. He said, if the stimulus proposal is enacted, congress will have committed 15% of gdp with essentially no increase in public investment to address these challenges. After resolving the coronavirus crisis, how will political and economic space be found for the public investments that should be the nation's priority? What he's arguing is we're going to put at risk the ambitious infrastructure investment you're pushing as transportation secretary. There's no question that we have to do many things at once, and if you look at the way the economists have responded to this proposal, you know, you've seen economic advisers from the last four administrations. Think about what that means. That's Clinton, bush, Obama and even trump, saying that we need to do this. You've got moodies saying we have fewer jobs. We're operating in a time of historically low interest rates. It's not the risk of doing too much. It's the risk of doing too late. And that's what you are hearing from a lot of Progressive Democrats as well. One of your fellow candidates last year, Bernie Sanders, senator Sanders is addressing the $1,400 stimulus to each family. President Biden is saying he's firm on the $1,400, but might be lowering the income threshold. Here's what the senator said. I strongly oppose lowering income eligibility for direct payments from $75,000 to $50,000 for individuals and $150,000 to $100,000 for couples. In these difficult times, all working class people deserve the full $1,400. Last I heard, someone making $55,000 a year is not rich. Your response? It's a really good point from the senator. Look. You've got hardworking families out there, an er nurse or a firefighter in that range, and I think it's really important we are taking care of families. That's obviously something that is being discussed in this process going back and forth with congress, and there needs to be robust support. But if that's what it takes to pass the bill, lowering the threshold, it's worth it? Look. There's active conversation going on right now obviously, but the bottom line is we have to support as many Americans as we can as robustly as we can, and as quickly as we can. Time is of the essence, and part of what was a real struggle, a major economic challenge in 2009, if there had been more political will in Washington to do more, the economy might have recovered more quickly. If you look at the jobs numbers, about 500,000 jobs haven't come back. -- 20 million something jobs haven't come back. We are in a much more precarious situation than we were a decade we have to act. Airlines are warning we're going to see massive furloughs next month if the payload program is allowed to expire. Is it important for that extension in the package? We have been speaking with the airline workers and carriers across the country. There is a lot of concern. So many Americans depend on the aviation industry for their livelihood, and we welcome that conversation. That's going on right now, against speaking to congress and remember there was decisive action earlier in order to make sure that airlines are supported now in this package. That's something we need to do and get right. So you're going to do it right away even if it's not included in this package? Wouldn't it be more efficient to include it in this package now? Look. That's part of the conversation going on in the administration, and with congress over a package that has many different elements, but I can tell you this ask from the aviation sector is being taken very seriously. Let's talk about your broader agenda in transportation. You want to have an ambitious infrastructure program. Everyone says they're for investing in infrastructure, Republicans and Democrats alike, but talks about how they're going to pay for it. How do you avoid that trap this time around? I think the thing we've got to remember is this is a classic example of the kind of investment that can pay for itself. The kinds of resources that we put into our roads, and bridges, and digital infrastructure too, and now towards aviation, those pay back enormously for the American people. Now over really more than just the last administration, but the last couple there's been gathering and growing momentum. I certainly heard it in the confirmation process where Republicans and Democrats were talking about infrastructure investment priorities, but now we also have a historic moment on our hands where we realized just how critical these needs are. We can't keep kicking the can down the road and while it's not going to be easy to come to terms on exactly how to sustainably fund it, we know once again, with the economic urgency, the interest rate environment and the gathering political will, we can make this happen, and I think it's a great example of bartisan priority, and if we get it right, it might pull other things along too. What have you heard from Republicans that this impeachment trial is going to complicate the progress on president Biden's agenda? I was struck going into the confirmation process just how many Republicans wanted to talk about the things we should be investing in, the things we should be improving, and had a lot of different ideas to make sure we pay for it. Not saying it'll be easy, but we haven't been able to do it yet, but you can feel the energy, frankly impatience after the idea of infrastructure week turning into a punchline again and again in Washington, about making sure that this is an infrastructure year that sets us up for a successful decade, and look. The congress has many constitutional duties. Those duties all run at the same time as each other, but delivering on infrastructure for the American people is certainly part of that responsibility. A year ago you were riding pretty high in New Hampshire. Did you imagine a year later you would be transportation secretary? It's amazing how much can change in a year, but I'm absolutely delighted to be actually involved in governing, you know, we spent so much time, that whole political cycle talking about what we might do, what we could do, what we should do, what we would like to do, and now we're actually doing it. Again, it's not going to be easy. We know what we're up against as a country, but I'm absolutely thrilled to be in the seat doing the work and with the biden/harris administration that is serious about making infrastructure happen. Secretary buttigieg, thanks for your time this morning. Thank you.

