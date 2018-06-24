Top Democrat criticizes Trump's zero-tolerance immigration policy

More
Democrat rep. Luis Gutierrez discusses the recent zero-tolerance policy and immigration reform efforts headed into the midterm election with George Stephanopoulos
3:00 | 06/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Top Democrat criticizes Trump's zero-tolerance immigration policy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56121389,"title":"Top Democrat criticizes Trump's zero-tolerance immigration policy","duration":"3:00","description":"Democrat rep. Luis Gutierrez discusses the recent zero-tolerance policy and immigration reform efforts headed into the midterm election with George Stephanopoulos","url":"/ThisWeek/video/top-democrat-criticizes-trumps-tolerance-immigration-policy-56121389","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.