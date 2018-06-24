Now Playing: Immigration debate heats up

Now Playing: Former top Trump Aide Tom Bossert on Border Security, Family Separation

Now Playing: Arizona Senator goes one-on-one with George Stephanopoulos

Now Playing: View from the Border: How the Immigration Crisis Affects Migrant Children

Now Playing: Top Democrat criticizes Trump's zero-tolerance immigration policy

Now Playing: Congressional candidate Katie Arrington injured in car crash

Now Playing: Human rights activists announce 24-day hunger strike in Texas

Now Playing: Trump blames Democrats for administration's immigration policies

Now Playing: Trump meets with Angel families as questions persist about immigration policy

Now Playing: This single mom runs her own business and is now also running for Congress

Now Playing: Trump's conflicting rhetoric on border separations muddles immigration debate

Now Playing: Trump: Media ignores victims of undocumented immigrant crime

Now Playing: Trump meets with families of victims killed by undocumented immigrants

Now Playing: Melania Trump visits U.S.-Mexican border

Now Playing: Time Magazine's new Trump cover

Now Playing: Supreme Court rules that police generally need a warrant to access cell phone data

Now Playing: Giving Trump a list of prisoners' names doesn't address problems, NFL players say

Now Playing: First lady Melania Trump makes trip to child detention center

Now Playing: White House discussion of government reorg involves pizza, roast beef