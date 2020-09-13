Transcript for Trump 'can afford to lose a couple of places' in 2020: Kimberley Strassel

The roundtable is up next. Won't downplay it again. You won't downplay it again. Because you said you downplayed -- All I'm doing -- I don't want to jump up and down and start screaming death, death. Because that's not what it's all about. You saw what Columbia medical school pointed out in March, had he acted one week earlier, there would be over 31,000 people alive. Two weeks earlier, 50-some early. This caused people to die. Bob Woodward has done it again, those explosive tapes dominating this week in the presidential campaign. Let's talk about it now with our roundtable with Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel. The CEO of democracy of America Yvette Simpson, and Kimberly Strassel. Chris, let me begin with you, this is the second week in a row that the president has been damaging revelations, does the president need to take a new approach to the covid crisis, is it too late? Listen, George, I think what the president needs to do is spend the next 50 days talking about his vision for the next four years and laying out how that can contrast with Joe Biden's vision for the next four years and there are significant differences between these two men that the American public needs to consider. So I don't think it's not just about covid or the other issues that are very important in this election, foreign policy, tax policy, major differences between these candidates. I think what the president -- the president wants to win and you know, I've been saying this 80, 90 days ago, you have to make this a choice between Donald Trump's vision for next four years and Joe Biden's vision for the next four years. And when Donald Trump continues to talk about that, he either forces Joe Biden to address it. Or Joe Biden continue to talk about covid, I think the American public -- Chris, let me stop you there. You also said several months ago that first, you know, the ticket to admission to making a choice in the election is dealing with this crisis and when you have revelations like the Woodward book that gets in the way. Listen, I don't think the revelations in the Woodward book get in the way. I think the people have generally made up with their mind if they agree with how the president dealt with the covid. I don't think Bob Woodward saying what he said in the book, reporting what the president has said to him doesn't make a difference. I think, when you look at it -- I saw a poll this morning where literally 100% of the people responded to either yes or no to whether they agreed with the president handled covid in the early stages, that means there's nobody left undecided on that question. That's why I think it's only an element of it. How am I going to do deal with covid going forward in the second term? But Rahm, 50-something days left, every day matters in this campaign. Without a doubt. Picking up on what Chris said, Donald Trump has not adjusted to the fact in 2020 that is a re-election campaign. We have history, you either play or you trade. That's what the voters are deciding, and there's nothing on covid, race relations, that says let's stay the course. I think that Donald Trump hasn't adjusted. You have the Ronald Reagan, bill Clinton of mourning in America, building a bridge to the 21st century. Or the bush 43 and president Obama model which is making a choice, he's done neither one of those kind re-elect models. He's paying the consequence to that. With 50 days, and one of the things that shocks me about this election, I'm really surprised, you have four major events, I feel like I'm in the middle of the book of genesis, or something like that. It's incredibly volatile, yet the politics are incredibly stable. When you look at the polling on this, Joe Biden is in around 48% to 50%. Trump 43% to 41%, and no other event, no matter what happens, really adjust or changes that dynamic. To me, the American people as the governor just said, they've made a decision about Donald Trump and therefore they've made a decision of how they're going to vote in November. The sand is running through the clock. At this point, he's got very little left to make an adjustment to make this a binary choice. Which he hasn't done to date. Kimberly, it's true that nothing much changes the basic structure of this race. Well, I would actually argue that's a little incorrect in that if you look at -- we've been hearing all summer that, you know, Joe Biden has this in the bag, Joe Biden has in the bag, but in fact, if you look at the polls, now that people are tuning in after the holiday weekend is that, we've got a race and it's tightening up in the states that matter, okay, a lot of focus on places like Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and I agree that the president seems to have some problems there, but people forget that he actually won last time around with 304 electoral votes, he can afford to lose a couple of places. What matters is those tightening polls that you see now in Florida, in Arizona, in north Carolina and in Pennsylvania that's undeniable and some of the weaknesses in the Biden campaign that the trump campaign will try to exploit. I think there's plenty of time for people to focus in on this question, this choice, that governor Christie was talking It does appear if there's one sign of weakness for vice president Biden going forward is Donald Trump has a slight advantage on the economy, he does appear -- there does appear to be some concern on seniors that vice president Biden hasn't come out strongly against violence. You know I think what Bernie Sanders said earlier this week is true, you have to not just talk about what Donald Trump is doing wrong, you have to give people what you're going to do and this is where vice president Biden has the advantage, he actually compared to Donald Trump is better on the issues, why we're not talking about that I don't know. With 50 days left it's all about turnout, and with what's happening in Wisconsin, and what's happening with the post office, robocalls going out in Pennsylvania, Russia, we need to make sure that people show up, be excited and we need to make sure that this election is not the more Biden can talk about what he's going to do, and the more he can inspire people to show up, the better we'll be to have a great turnout so we win this election hopefully on November 3rd. Some signs, Rahm, those votes are already getting out, we know that early voting started in North Carolina this week and we are going to see record numbers of people voting early this year, by the time you get to the third debate, you might have close to 30%, 40% of the voters already voted. The two early measures and they're not exactly voting, one is money and Joe Biden has really acceled past president trump. And the early voting in the states, and there's incredible energy by Democrats revealing what happened in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, and there's going to be incredible turnout and the energy exists on the democratic side in the early voting. One thing that I want to pick up on the economy, I think this is true, Donald Trump has an advantage on the economy, but it's so much about rearview mirror looking in the past, it creates an opportunity for Biden to own prospective not retrospective the economy and that's an opportunity that has to be exploited and not fully energized by the campaign. To make this not about yesterday that happened but tomorrow and what you're going to do. Donald Trump's retrospective dialogue gives Joe Biden the future and that's an opportunity to be exploited and maximized for this campaign. Chris, it's pretty clear that the trump campaign is going to be trying to do that. We've been through the fact-check on that. At the same time, you do see some strengthen in the employment market going forward, the stock market a little shaky right now, but how much of that is going to be hampered by the fact that congress hasn't come together with the president on a new aid package for these final weeks of the election? Well, listen, first off, when you talk about why this campaign has remained static, I think that's the Biden strategy. He's literally doing nothing, the guy has basically been not campaigning, I understand why, it's working for him, but that's why the trump campaign has to get out there and force this guy out. The real danger here for the Biden campaign now is, as he continues to do less and less and less and Yvette said, speak less and less and less about issues, it's going to increase the importance of these debates tenfold and I got to tell you the truth, if I were a Joe Biden supporter I wouldn't want to be putting on my money on the line on Joe Biden's debate performances, because if you look at his debate performances in 2020 they have been average some debates much lower than so I think what we're really heading toward now is September 29th and that first debate is going to be monumentally important. I'd say that there's not been a more important single presidential debate since the reagan/carter debate in 1980 and that is going to be where a lot of people are going to say, again, who can I trust the most to handle the next four years? And if I were a Biden supporter, the fact he's not out there doing much right now, George, would about make me feel good about the fact that his performance is markedly going to change. His debate performances have been pretty stable. You're at odds with the recent trump campaign spin, which has been talking about how great a debater that Biden has been in the past. I do want to that to Yvette, lot of Democrats are concerned. I'm not from the trump campaign. That's why I said you're at odds with them. But Yvette, pick up on how much this debate is going to matter, is it really make or breaker my Joe Biden? I think it matters. And I hope that his team is preparing him for what will be a crazy set of circumstancing and not just because of Joe Biden being on the stage, but because Donald Trump is going to be throwing all kinds of stuff at Joe Biden, I would disagree with Donald Trump. When you put Donald Trump next to Joe Biden, Joe Biden is going to look younger, sharper, smoother than Donald Trump. Donald Trump is in his own head. He believes he's the greatest president, greatest orator exist on planet Earth and he's not. It's important for him to be prepared for all the lies that Donald Trump is going to throw. All the craziness he's going to throw. Don't take the bait, stay focus. Where are people right now? You were talking about the economy. The economy isn't just about Wall Street, it's about the fact that people are unemployed. Talk about how the economy is affecting your people and you can win on that issue, too. Rahm, let me bring you Kim first. I want to stay on this debate for a second. Yvette is correct. The president has often talked about how well he did in the last debates. The polls showed last time around that Hillary Clinton won at least with the audiences every single -- all three of those debates and she really slipped at the end when Donald Trump was out there campaigning, is this, I mean, how do you handicap the debates going into September 29th? Well, look, there are risks for both sides. Okay, one of the problems and risks for the trump campaign is that you don't know how he's going handle this debate. When the president is on message, he actually has the ability to get some good points across. But you know, he also has a habit of ad-libbing, so this is partly is how discipline can his campaign team get him to be in those debates. There are risks for Joe Biden one of them, how quiet he's been in the basement. I think one of the real risks for the Biden campaign is that this debate could be one of first times that Americans are learning a lot about Joe Biden's policies and issues. And you know in that regard, the fact that he's been given a lot of softball questions up until now probably has not served him well. This week, he had to talk about nafta, his prior support about it, he was asked a question by Jake tapper, why it was that obama/biden team didn't themselves deal with that issue, and renegotiate that deal, that's going to be news for a lot of people who are out there, in particular very important voters, these blue collar workers out in a lot of these states, that's a lot of information he plans or doesn't plans come out and it does shake or change voters' minds. This will be his highest profile stage, Rahm. Look, I think there's a lesson here, when you look at both candidates for the debate, two points. When you look at the candidates who went to Kenosha, Wisconsin, the reason it politically worked for Joe Biden is compared to Donald Trump he looked, sounded and acted like a president we want, someone who would calm the situation down rather than create more chaos. That tells you something about the debate. If you go back to carter/reagan first debate, Jimmy Carter and his campaign made Ronald Reagan so extreme, so dangerous that it was a risk, and when Ronald Reagan showed up, it actually worked to Reagan's advantage. I think that's going to be true given what the trump campaign is doing about Joe Biden. They're talking about a person who is going to show up and be different from the person from the basement. It will be the presidential leadership. The quality -- also the ub stance of what he says and the way he says it and the way he handles it. And if he talks directly to the American people, ignores all the barbs from the president trump and says it's not about us, it's about you, your family and your family's well-being. Chris -- Answer the big question about Joe Biden. Everybody has a view of Donald Trump. The question now. Is Biden who Biden is. Chris, espond to this point. The president putting too many chips on this law and order campaign, scaring people into believing if Joe Biden gets elected they'll have mob rule, violence coming to suburbs. I think if the president didn't respond to what's going on, the violence in some of our cities and states, then he would be called out of touch. This is his response. His response is, I want to restore personal safety to those folks living in those areas who are being ravaged by this violence and I think the president has made the right move in talking about personal safety of Americans in every neighborhood where this is going on. Listen, if I were Joe Biden, what I would do is call some of those mayors and governors say, listen, please do everything you can to stop the violence so that I don't have to talk about this issue anymore. It's not an issue that's great for Joe Biden, it's an issue that plays into the president's strength, he's just responding to what's happening on the ground, George, and if he didn't, then we would have commentators rightfully saying that he's out of touch. Does Chris have good advice for Joe Biden there? You know, no. I think that people know soundly that Donald Trump's response to what's happened in our streets, to racism in our streets, to racial injustice has not been good. He's actually stoking the fire of violence. The shooting of protesters was based on his rhetoric, this young man went to Kenosha with his firearm hoping to restore, quote/unquote, law and order, because Donald Trump empowered him to do that. What Joe Biden has to remind people of, people are protesting, most of the protests are peaceful, the violence gets stoked when you got outside instigators, law enforcement coming in from the federal government or individuals who feel like they're empowered to restore law and order in a state they don't live in, we have more violence. So I think Joe Biden has done the right thing on focusing on the fact we're trying to have a more just, where black lives matter, and that the violence has come as a result of that has nothing to do with the peaceful protests and only has to do the flames that Donald Trump is fanning by encouraging people to go out and take law into their own hands to try to restore order in our streets. Kimberly, before we go, only about a minute left, you're coming to us from Alaska this morning, and Democrats' hope are rising that the two independents there for house and senate may be able to take Republican seats realistic? I don't think it's very realistic, honestly, because you're also looking at incumbents. If you get down on the ground here, we don't have a lot of polling, so it's a little bit harder. I think you're seeing the same sentiment among a lot of trump supporters getting ready to come out, I think they're in a lot better shape than some in the democratic media accomplishment would suggest. Thanks very much. Thanks to all of you very much. That's all for us today. Thank you for sharing part of your Sunday with us. This Tuesday, a town hall with president trump and uncommitted voters for a special edition of "20/20," the president and the people a national conversation.

