Transcript for Trump wants Dems 'to fight him on his turf' but that's not path to success: Booker

Democrats in this country are angry and they're angry. At present troop mr. Connolly nice guy approach really in tune with where the base of the party well I think your mistake is understanding that to be strong you don't have to be me. To be tough you don't pretty cool. We're here in in South Carolina went on a historically black college. Rhetorical but university. Where some of the greatest strength was shall civil rights activism more people would raise this. We can people Connor by bringing bigger dogs and more powerful hoses. You be demagogued by by expanding the more matches the country bringing people together to overcome look. I got when I walked into a town hall put his arm around me said emotional punch trump in the face and I look at an I've just smiled as the him and that's felony. And us black guys don't get away with that that often. The reality is is trump wants us to fight him on his turf and his time he wants to pull our party now. We will not succeed by showing the worst of who we are but the best of real.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.