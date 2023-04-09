Trump legal team will have ‘very well-placed motions to dismiss’: Jim Trusty

ABC News’ Jon Karl interviews former President Donald Trump’s lawyer Jim Trusty following the former president’s arraignment on “This Week.”

April 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live