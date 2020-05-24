Transcript for 'Trump clearly wants to project strength by not wearing a mask': Jon Karl

Take us through your thought process of why you decided not to wear a mask -- I did wear -- I had one on before. I wore one in this back area. I didn't what to give the press the pleasure of seeing it. I was given a choice. I had one on in an area they preferred it. It was very nice. It was very nice. But they said not necessary. What about the example that it would set -- I think it sets an example both ways. President trump at a Ford plant in Michigan this week, highlighting the cultural and political divide over mask wearing and so many other restrictions. Let's talk about all that with the roundtable now, with our chief white house correspondent Jon Karl, out with his new bestseller, "Front row at the trump show." Chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas. And Washington bureau chief for the associated press, Julie pace. Welcome to all of you. And Jon, I want to start with you, the partisan messaging on coronavirus is clear. The president travels the country, goes to briefings without a mask, pushing for bolder reopening steps. While Democrats largely urge caution and Joe Biden remains in his basement, how do you see that strategy playing out for president trump? Well, president trump clearly wants to project strength by not wearing a mask, getting out there again, you'll see him making at least couple a trips a week outside Washington. He wants to portrays himself as the person who's trying to reopen this country and getting back to normal. Remember, Donald Trump is somebody who instinctively understands his base better than anybody, and he knows that a part of that base believes this entire threat from the beginning has been overblown, part of that base on the fringes, but measurable are people who think Dr. Fauci has been part of a conspiracy to undermine president trump, these are the people who refuse to wear masks. He's playing to those people as well. There's a real risk here and you see it in the polling. Donald Trump is now trailing in several recent polls among senior citizens, the most vulnerable population and that was the population, that was the group, the demographic group, that voted for him overwhelmingly in 2016. And certainly a risk, Jon, if the virus comes back in a very big way. He's taking a gamble that there will not be a second wave. That we know from the medical experts that has the potential to be worse than what we saw in the first wave. And Julie, how does Joe Biden counter that? Well, Joe Biden, right now, is taking the totally opposite approach by just staying home. That's his strategy here, to not to be out traveling to say that he's following the guidance of public health officials right now, he's trying to connect with voters virtually, it's been a bumpy process. It's not as clean and easy when you're able to do your job in a normal way. But I think the Joe Biden strategy is to point attention to the president's response to the pandemic. To focus on his missteps here and I think increasingly as we hit this 100,000 death, the number to really emphasize what a lot of Democrats see as a lack of empathy from this president, a lack of real understanding of the very personal impact this virus has had on so many families across the country. Pierre, I want to go back to the issue of churches. The president has been issuing threats, saying he could overrule governors who don't allow churches to reopen, that's something that he really has the authority to do. Lot of legal scholars say he doesn't have the authority. But what he does have, the most powerful and influential law firm in the country in the justice department and they could try to intervene. They already put states on notice that churches and houses of worship must be treated in the same way you treat businesses like stores and restaurants, if you're allowing them to open, the justice department is beginning to make the case you ought to allow houses of worship to open as well. Jon, the president meanwhile is clearly laying out this new rally strategy, if he can't hold rallies, he'll use official travel to visit swing states, like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, these trips really have turned into campaign events, haven't they? They have taken the place of if you talk to the president's political advisers, they believe that he can be out in a more traditional campaign setting by the middle of summer, by July, of course that's an open question, but he wants to get out there, he wants to get out, back at his rallies. It's interesting, Martha, to listen to the two parties planning for their conventions. Both conventions are in August, late August. Democrats are very advanced in the planning for something that more resembles a virtual convention and Republicans really don't even want to talk publicly and not even much privately about the alternatives to a real convention they're planning for Charlotte. And Julie, we got the president out there, and we'll see more of him. Do you think Joe Biden emerges from that basement, does he get out in some fashion to campaign in the next month? I do think we'll start to see Joe Biden will take steps to get out of the house. Not a traditional campaign rally kind of setting. I do think they're feeling some pressure to show a little more of a proactive stance here. As I mentioned, they really want this to be a referendum election on trump. You have to be careful when you do that, you don't want to lean on the idea that the other guy is bad, just vote for me as the alternative. You have to give people a reason to vote for you as well. In order to do that you have to be more of a visible presence. Pierre, let's come back to Joe Biden's comments about black voters. You heard the comments he made. He seems -- charlamagne THA god the radio host gave him a little bit of a pass, a little bit of support, but does this really impact the black vote? Martha, note to older white male candidates, don't tell black voters who's black enough and who's black enough, it's not going to fly. I'm not sure how it's going to fly. Some of the young African-Americans, they don't like this notion of how Joe Biden speaks about black people, sometimes they believe Democrats take black votes for granted. They're not done with that. Some of the older African-American voters, again, in a very diverse group believe when the president said things like a-hole countries, good people on both sides in the situation of charlottesville, where you had white supremacists showed up, that this does not matter that much in the grand scheme of things, but turnout is key so it could matter. Pierre, I want to talk about the Michael Flynn case, former national security adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, the FBI now conducting its own internal review. We've also got this controversy over unmasking, bring us up to date with that. You had this week, the FBI director ordering a review of how the Flynn case was covered and investigated. You also have a situation where the justice department is trying to drop the case. The federal judge in that case is being very skeptical, he's pushing for hearings in which we'll have an outside party and former prosecutor and judge making the case for why that should not happen. Flynn has really become I think the symbol of whether the Russia investigation should have been started in the first place. Two things could have been true a at the same time, problems with how that interview was conducted. But no doubt he lied to the FBI. Which is federal crime. Julie, senate Republicans have pretty much fallen in line behind the president getting far more aggressive in helping the president seek retribution against his political enemies. Absolutely, this is a united force right now wean the white house, justice department and senate Republicans, who in a lot of ways are doing the president's bidding when Rick grenell serving as the acting dni was declassifying documents. I think it shows Republicans are onboard with the president's re-election strategy, a base strategy, it's not an expand the tent strategy, they know that the way the president wins re-election and their party wins in the fall to get those trump voters out in big numbers. And Jon, from your view, why are Republicans so anxious to re-litigate this Russia problem with just over five months into the election, is this part of the bigger strategy? Well, it's certainly something that the president is keenly focused on and the Republicans take their cues for this from the president. Martha, it's important to point out, although Republicans maybe using for this political purposes to distract, there are real concerns, real issues surrounding that Michael Flynn investigation. That doesn't mean that the Russia investigation started off on false premises. But there real concerns about the way the FBI conducted its interview with Michael Flynn the way they pursued that case. Real concerns regardless of whatever political motivations may be behind raising the issue right now. And very quickly, Jon, on the mail-in voting, president trump has talked about that a lot as fraudulent, and there's no evidence that there's massive fraud. There's a bipartisan movement in this country, Republicans and Democrats looking to have, to find a way to ensure voters to vote even if we're in a second wave of the pandemic. Mail-in voting is going to be a part of that solution. Thanks to all of us for joining us on this Sunday. On this memorial day, we honor those who gave their lives around service to our country. Placing flags at each gravesite. Honoring the nation's fallen heroes. We want to pay a special tribute to those veterans who have lived through battles, witnessed the horror of wars and lost their lives to an invisible enemy -- covid-19. More than 97,000 Americans have lost their lives to this virus. More than 1,100 of them veterans. This morning, and every morning, we think of those veterans and their families. Thanks for joining us this morning. Have a good day. Veterans and their families. Thanks for joining us this

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.