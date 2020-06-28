Transcript for 'With (Trump) all roads lead to Putin': Pelosi

And we're joined this morning by the speaker of the house, Nancy Pelosi. Madam speaker, ll welcome to "This week." Good morning. Let's start out with this covid crisis. We're failing to stop the spread, how do we fix it? We can fix it by passing the heroes act, we have a major pillar is to open our economy by testing, testing, testing. Tracing, treating, isolating. Wearing masks. Washing your hands. There is a way to do it instead of the administration did -- deny, delay, death. It's time for this administration to take this seriously. As Dr. Fauci said, we have a serious problem ahead. Take this seriously. We're 4% of the world's population. We're 25% of the cases and the deaths. 25%. We have the worst record of any country in the world. And the president says we're making progress or whatever. So this is -- this is life and death. And we do have a plan to, again, reverse this trend as well as to kill off this virus. We don't have a vaccine and we don't have a cure. God willing and science enabling we will some time soon, but until we do we have the tools to halt the growth of this. Is it time to mandate the wearing of a mask across the country? Definitely long overdue for that. My understanding is that the centers for disease control has recommended the use of masks but not demand requiring it. The president should be an example. Real men wear mask. Be an example to the country and wear the mask. It's not about protecting yourself, it's about protecting others. Of course, we're also dealing with the economic fallout right now. You've said another economic package is necessary, but you haven't engaged in direct negotiations with the treasury secretary, why not? When we have negotiations it's at the end of the agreement. The committees of jurisdiction have their discussions, when they reach an impasse it rises to four corners of leadership. And when that reaches an impasse, we negotiate with the administration. But I have a number of Republicans calling me in the next bill, can we have this? They know we have to have a bill. The chairman of the fed has said, unless we do something significant we're going to have a worse recession. He has said state and local governments provide jobs and services, I recommend that to the congress. Even secretary mnuchin knows there has to be legislation. They'll be ready. They wanted a pause, well, again, rent doesn't take a pause. Putting food on the table doesn't take a pause. Having no job doesn't take a pause. They have hurt our economy, but we have a solution. Let me just tell you this -- it's three pillars, one is, honor our heroes, that's why it's named that. In there we have resources for state and local governments so they can keep our heroes on the job, healthcare providers, first responders, transportation, sanitation, teachers, teachers, teachers. I want to turn -- And you have to know this, all the money that's in there, and you go to speaker.gov/heroesact, and look at where you live and see how the resources go into those communities in order to cover the outlays for the coronavirus expenses, or B, the loss of revenue from those places, and remember this, all of that money that's out there, and it's very significant, is half of what the Republicans put on to the national debt, half of what they spent, give tax cut, 83% of the benefits going to the top 1% and they complain about it. They'll come around. They'll come around. I want to turn to that rather startling report in "The new York Times." We'll show it on the screen right now. Russia secretly offered Afghan militants bounties to kill U.S. Troops. It reports that American intelligence officials have concluded that a Russian military intelligence units secretly offered bounties to taliban-linked militants for killing coalition forces in Afghanistan including targeting American troops. It was briefed to president trump and the xwhous national security council discussed the problem at an interagency meet in late March. The white house has yet to authorize any step, now the director of national intelligence put out a statement late last night denying the president was briefed. The president has said that as well, not denying the intelligence. Were you aware of those reports? No. We have calls for report to the congress on this. This is as bad as it gets. Yet, the president will not confront the Russians on this score. Denies being briefed. Whether he is or not, his administration knows and our allies -- some of our allies who work with us in Afghanistan have been briefed and accept this report. Just as I have said to the president, with him all roads lead to Putin. I don't know what the Russians have on the president, personally, politically, financially, he wants to ignore it. He wants to bring them back to the g-8. Despite the annexation of crimea and the invasion of Ukraine. Despite his intervention into our election, which is well documented by our intelligence community and despite now possibly this allegation, which we should have been briefed on -- Well, that's what I want to ask you about. Do you believe the president hasn't been briefed on this? Secondly, how would you explain "The new York Times" saying it was in the president's daily brief, perhaps he didn't read it, how would you explain if the president weren't briefed on this? Because the president wants to ignore any allegation against Russia. I've said to him in that meeting when I'm pointing to him, with you, Mr. President, all roads lead to Putin. Russia has never gotten over the humiliation they suffered in Afghanistan. This is totally outrageous. You would think that the minute the president heard of it he would want to know more instead of denying that he knew anything. Now if in fact we'll find out he was briefed, if it were not what does that say about the concern that those who have briefed the president of not going anywhere near the Russia issue with this president? This is appalling. This is beyond -- the list is a long one in terms of his ignorance of what Russia has done. A gift to Russia, to diminish our leadership in nato. Diminish our troops in Germany. All are gifts to Putin. Something is very wrong here. But this must have an answer. You've raised that several times. You don't know what the Russians have on the president. Do you believe they have something on him? How else would you explain his refusal to even -- to ignore again and again the intelligence that puts right at the Russian doorstep the involvement into our elections for example. Now he's saying this is fake news. Why would he say that? Why wouldn't he say, let's look into it and see what this is, giving the money to Taliban, a bounty on the lives of our troops in Afghanistan. How do you answer to the families of those -- family members who are serving there and he's engaged in peace negotiations with the Taliban and he's kissing up to Putin in every way, saying they should be in the g-7, even though they annexed crimea and caused death andestruction in Ukraine, so totally irresponsible. Something is wrong with this picture. But putting that aside for the moment, let's dwell on this. We hear also that the administration is considering diplomatic response to this, or sanctions to this, well, they either know about it or they don't know about it. The American people need to know what that is. Before we go, I do want to ask you about the 2020 presidential campaign, you've seen all these polls this week showing former vice president Biden opening up a lead over president trump. President Obama warned Democrats not to get complacent. What's the greatest threat to Joe Biden's chance right now? Well, I do believe we have to put one good day in front of another. I take nothing for granted. 128 days, no wasted time. No underutilized resources and no regrets the day after the election. And again, we saw what overconfidence did in 2016 and the harm that exacted on the country. This election has everything at stake. Any time we have said this is the most crucial election of our time. We thought it was true. But it just keeps getting more so. I do believe that it's going to be as long as we protect the vote. So if you ask what stands in the way? Not the enthusiasm of the American people. Not the excellence of our candidate for the president of the United States. We're so proud of Joe Biden, he'll be a great president. And all of the other candidates I'm so proud of, our house candidates, hopefully we'll win the senate, which is very possible. But protecting the vote from the voter suppression that the Republicans know they can't win on the national, so they have to engage in voter suppression and -- look at their playbook and you'll see what they're afraid of and that is the votes of the American people. On the ground, we'll mobilize, we'll get on the vote and we'll have a victorious election come putting one good day in front of another. Madam speaker, thank you for your time this morning. Thank you.

