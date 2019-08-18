Transcript for Trump supporters say he 'would probably lose voters...if he goes too far' on gun control

This week as always president trump seemed eager to be out campaigning. First turning an official event in Pennsylvania on Tuesday into a highly political speech and then holding one of his signature campaign rallies Thursday in New Hampshire. There, he seemed to backtrack on gun control and told voters because of the economy he's their only choice whether they like him or not. Traveling to a state that he narrowly lost in 2016, the president seemed optimistic there wouldn't be a repeat. We begin this campaign tonight with the best record -- the best results, the best agenda and the only positive vision for the people of new Hampshire. Reporter: The rally pretty tame, no send them backs, but still plenty to get the crowd riled up. You got pocahontas' rising. You got kamala. Kamala is falling. You got Beto. Beto is like -- done. Reporter: But it wasn't the Democrats that had the faithful here worried. No, it was the possibility the president would cave and allow some new gun legislation in wake of the massacres in El Paso and Dayton. Trump initially seemed to be open to the idea of some new protections. Well, I'm looking to do background checks. I think backgrounds are important. Reporter: But during this rally as he has before, he pivoted to blame mental health. People have to remember, however, that there's a mental illness problem that has to be dealt with. It's not the gun that pulls the trigger it's the person holding the gun. We can't make it harder for good, solid, law-abiding citizens to protect themselves. We will always uphold the right to self-defense. Reporter: Outside, his supporters echoing that point. Making sure that somebody is not mentally ill I can see that. But other than that -- Reporter: Some worried he can be pressured into taking strong action. I'm a little nervous about that. The Democrats want to take guns away from people. The only people who are going to give up the guns are the good people which leaves the bad guys with the guns. So, that's a striky one right there. He'd probably lose the vote on gun control. If he does what sf. If he goes too far with it. Reporter: As for voters still on the fence, he had this do or die pitch? You have no choice but to vote for me because you have 401(k)s down the tubes, everything is going to be down whether you love me or hate me you got to vote for me.

