Trump's 'narcissism getting in the way of empathy' in coronavirus response: Emanuel

I was very encouraged to hear your comments about enforcement . I just wanted to detail a report on Friday about the specific location that was open over the holidays and also on the sabbath. Police actually came down. They were there for 15 minutes, but they were clueless. They didn't even know that there was such a restriction against opening such locations, and they didn't disperse the crowd. It was an hour before they came in and an hour before the services were to be conducted and the entire sabbath, which is Friday night, sabbath morning, and in the evening evening, there were over 40 people in that specific location. I cannot confirm about other locations, although I know a majority were closed, I know from people who have confirmed to me that some were open and have been open over the past few weeks. When you talk about enforcement, can you clarify, first of all, what kind of enforcement and how will you as the mayor of New York City, in order to save lives, make sure that these are not just warnings but these things do not keep on happening, because I have witnessed my own complaint and have seen the NYPD not do the enforcement that you are speaking about. Also, people are not necessarily taking pictures and sending it to 311. Jacob, stay on the line. Let's keep that line open with Jacob. Thank you, Jacob, for reporting this. First of all, the location where you say the police went and did not disperse, where is that place? That is on 43rd street in Brooklyn. Can we get an exact location question Mike. 132,143rd street. Okay. I want to thank you for that report. We are going to deal with. I will talk with commissioner Shea right after this. I will order that there be police there and waiting for the next to ensure that no one gathers and to watch to make sure there is no gathering, and I'd like to ask of you, if you've any other locations you've heard about, please give them to our team at city hall. Any details. I say this to all new yorkers. This is why I'm asking people to call 311 or to send in those photos photos. I need specificity. I need to know the location. I need to know the time, and what peoplesoft, obviously. A photo says it all, or description of what you saw. It is unacceptable, Jacob, for people to gather. The vast majority have closed. Across the board, leadership has worked with us to tell people, do not gather. We have seen tremendous adherence. There is, clearly, still some who are violating. We will be very harsh about that. So it goes like this. We are going to have police there to not allow people to gather. If someone gathers that we didn't hear about, we will break it up and send people if people need violations up to $1000 per person, we will do that. Again, we do not want to arrest unless someone is absolutely refusing police instructions. But we have been over this and over this. All we have got to do now is know the locations. Commissioner Shea has been abundantly clear that there will be full enforcement. Anyone who gives me a location, I will make sure the police are there there. For any reason if police do not follow through, that precinct commander will be in trouble. Simple as that. This is a crisis. This is serious stuff. So let's be really clear, it's going to be super easy to tell who is doing their job and not doing their job. Just give me the places and at times and we will do the rest. Jacob, thank you. Appreciate that. Keep that information coming in. Again, it is a good note as we wrap up here. Look, again, I don't like the notion that we have to have new yorkers calling in reports like that. I don't like it. I don't think anyone likes it. No one wants to do it. No one wants to see someone get a thousand dollars fine. No one wants to see this kind of enforcement action have to happen, but it does have to happen. This is why I keep coming back to, if you don't like this crisis and what it is doing to us, you've got to actually do something about it. The vast majority of new yorkers are, and I say thank you. I really do. You've been amazing. The folks that still don't get it are going to have to pay a price. And so, please help us do what is right and what is just. If you see it, call it in. Send a photo in so we can do something about it. Anyone who is ignoring these instructions is putting other people's lives in danger. You know, I would say to people across all communities, every part of this city, all families, all cultures, every neighborhood, people love our elders. We respect our elders. They are the ones who are in danger. If we do not follow these rules, youknow who is going to suffer? Folks in their 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s. Those are the people we are supposed to love and honor, but if we don't follow these rules, we are putting them in danger. When you call 311, when you send a photo, you are actually protecting people. Particularly, protecting our elders, protecting our healthcare workers we need to do it. Then it is our job in the city. It is the job of the NYPD, the job of all law enforcement agencies to follow through and show people there are real consequences, because that is how we will save lives. With that, again, it is a beautiful spring day. Enjoy it. Then get on back home and let's protect each other. Thanks so much. There you heard it. The mayor spending about 90 minutes briefing us on this Sunday morning. The mayor announcing the launching of a social distancing enforcement blitz by the NYPD and the parks department. They will be targeting hotspots across the city. Social distancing guidelines are not being abided in some areas. People can report these violators by calling 311 or text 311-692. Violators could face fines up to a thousand dollars. For more on that and what the mayor had to say, visit us throughout the day online. Experts, deferred to them and he deferred to the governors and said you make the calls. That doesn't prevent him to critique those calls that the governors make, in the same way that the governors are critiquing his performance. But the fact is, the president has deferred to his medical experts and the president has allowed each governor to make their own decision based upon on what's going on in ground. Look, in a crisis in this moment of time, the best politics -- and we're seven months from election -- the best politics is to put partisanship aside. Chris is right, here's what the medical profession says. What he doesn't then say within the same hour he undermines everything they're doing. The governors are trying as Jay noted, and I think it was a very important point, the very definition of what public health needs are by the white house would not allow right now total reopening by so-called liberate Michigan, liberate Virginia, Minnesota, so he's undermining the very goals and that therefore undermines his own political standing. The public doesn't look to his showmanship. He's not doing well politically, you can take a temperature raise right now. It doesn't determine what will happen in November. A crisis reveals character. It needs also the clarity of candor, he has not been able to do that. And that's why there's been this bickering and I think the American people are exhausted by it. They've rejected it. They're looking for -- while it's a referendum on Donald Trump, they're looking for an alternative that will lead the country through this crisis together. Guys, thank you both for your time this morning. Great debate.

